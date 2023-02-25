Saturday's contest at Klotsche Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (26-4) matching up with the Milwaukee Panthers (10-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-56 victory for heavily favored Cleveland State.

The Panthers are coming off of a 64-34 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in their last game on Thursday.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Milwaukee 56

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers notched their signature win of the season on December 1 by securing a 59-52 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, the No. 59-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Milwaukee has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (eight).

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 175) on February 17

55-54 over Boise State (No. 179) on November 27

64-34 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 250) on February 23

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 279) on December 31

72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 286) on January 20

Milwaukee Performance Insights