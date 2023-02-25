Marquette vs. Xavier Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-9) versus the Xavier Musketeers (7-20) at Cintas Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-51 in favor of Marquette, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Golden Eagles enter this matchup after a 55-44 loss to Creighton on Wednesday.
Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
Marquette vs. Xavier Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 70, Xavier 51
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles took down the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- Marquette has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 54) on February 18
- 72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 4
- 80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 66) on January 22
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +208 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 57.1 per contest (33rd in college basketball).
- Marquette has averaged 2.4 fewer points in Big East play (62.4) than overall (64.8).
- In 2022-23 the Golden Eagles are scoring 5.8 more points per game at home (66.9) than on the road (61.1).
- Marquette concedes 51.0 points per game at home, and 64.9 away.
- The Golden Eagles are putting up 60.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 4.2 fewer points than their average for the season (64.8).
