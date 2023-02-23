The Northwestern Wildcats (9-18) square off against the Wisconsin Badgers (9-19) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in Big Ten play.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Scoring Comparison

The Badgers' 68.8 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Wildcats give up.

When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 64.1 points, it is 6-1.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, Wisconsin is 7-2.

The Wildcats score 9.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than the Badgers give up (73.9).

When Northwestern puts up more than 73.9 points, it is 5-1.

Northwestern has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 36% from the field, 21.4% lower than the Badgers concede defensively.

The Badgers' 41.5 shooting percentage is 6.2 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Wisconsin Schedule