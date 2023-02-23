Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Milwaukee Panthers (9-17) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-16) facing off at Klotsche Center (on February 23) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-61 victory for Milwaukee.
The Panthers lost their most recent game 50-45 against Robert Morris on Sunday.
Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers defeated the Green Bay Phoenix (No. 60-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-52 win on December 1 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Milwaukee has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (eight).
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 17
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 180) on November 27
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 280) on December 31
- 72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 288) on January 20
- 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on November 10
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers have been outscored by 3.1 points per game (scoring 58.7 points per game to rank 300th in college basketball while giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 108th in college basketball) and have a -79 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Milwaukee is averaging 61.4 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (58.7 points per game) is 2.7 PPG lower.
- The Panthers post 62.2 points per game at home, compared to 56.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.
- In home games, Milwaukee is surrendering 3.9 fewer points per game (59.9) than in road games (63.8).
- The Panthers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 62 points per contest compared to the 58.7 they've averaged this year.
