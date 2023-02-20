How to Watch the Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (8-19) welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16) after dropping three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023.
Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison
- The Scarlet Knights put up 10 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Badgers give up to opponents (74.3).
- Rutgers is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
- Rutgers is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.
- The Badgers put up 68.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.5 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Wisconsin has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.
- Wisconsin's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.
- This season the Badgers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Scarlet Knights concede.
- The Scarlet Knights' 38.3 shooting percentage is 19.1 lower than the Badgers have given up.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-63
|Kohl Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 76-70
|Williams Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 91-61
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/20/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Kohl Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/26/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Kohl Center
