The Wisconsin Badgers (8-19) welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16) after dropping three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

  • The Scarlet Knights put up 10 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Badgers give up to opponents (74.3).
  • Rutgers is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
  • Rutgers is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.
  • The Badgers put up 68.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.5 the Scarlet Knights allow.
  • Wisconsin has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.
  • Wisconsin's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.
  • This season the Badgers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Scarlet Knights concede.
  • The Scarlet Knights' 38.3 shooting percentage is 19.1 lower than the Badgers have given up.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2023 Michigan State L 88-63 Kohl Center
2/11/2023 @ Minnesota W 76-70 Williams Arena
2/15/2023 @ Iowa L 91-61 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/20/2023 Rutgers - Kohl Center
2/23/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/26/2023 Michigan - Kohl Center

