Friday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (21-4) and Robert Morris Colonials (10-15) going head to head at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 69-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Phoenix secured a 75-55 win against Wright State.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 69, Robert Morris 51

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix beat the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 60-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 82-65 win on January 14 -- their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Green Bay is 13-1 (.929%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 82) on December 18

54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on February 10

70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 7

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 149) on December 14

56-46 over Northeastern (No. 162) on November 25

Green Bay Performance Insights