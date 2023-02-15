The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East) hope to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS Sports Network

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Marquette has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 38th.

The Golden Eagles put up 5.5 more points per game (81.2) than the Musketeers allow (75.7).

Marquette is 15-3 when scoring more than 75.7 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Marquette has played better in home games this year, putting up 82.9 points per game, compared to 81.1 per game in road games.

The Golden Eagles are ceding 68.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (75.7).

Marquette is sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (9.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.4% at home and 35.2% on the road.

Marquette Schedule