Green Bay vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (20-4) and Wright State Raiders (5-20) matching up at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 72-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their last time out, the Phoenix won on Friday 54-51 against Northern Kentucky.
Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 72, Wright State 50
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they secured an 81-76 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (six).
- Green Bay has 12 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-54 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on January 30
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 139) on December 18
- 82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 14
- 70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 7
- 54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on February 10
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 67.6 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 53.1 per outing (seventh in college basketball). They have a +348 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Green Bay averages fewer points per game (67.1) than its overall average (67.6).
- Offensively the Phoenix have performed better in home games this season, posting 69.9 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game in away games.
- Green Bay cedes 48.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 57.5 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Phoenix have been scoring 65.7 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 67.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
