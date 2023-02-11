Saturday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10 Big Ten) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-2)

Wisconsin (-2) Computer Predicted Total: 131.8

Nebraska has put together an 8-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Wisconsin is 10-12-0. The Cornhuskers have an 8-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Badgers have a record of 11-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, Nebraska is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Wisconsin has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are 10-12-0 ATS this year.

The 28.6 rebounds per game Wisconsin accumulates rank 325th in the nation, 4.5 fewer than the 33.1 its opponents record.

Wisconsin connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (71st in college basketball) while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc (52nd in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 33%.

Wisconsin has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.3 per game (first in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (226th in college basketball).

