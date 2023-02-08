The Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. The over/under is set at 125.5 for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Penn State -4.5 125.5

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 125.5 points in 10 of 21 outings.

Wisconsin has a 127.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.7 more points than this game's total.

Wisconsin has a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Penn State vs Wisconsin Total Facts Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 15 75% 72.5 137 67.4 130.1 138.2 Wisconsin 10 47.6% 64.5 137 62.7 130.1 129.4

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 games, Wisconsin has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

In their past 10 contests, the Badgers have gone over the total four times.

Wisconsin is 3-9-0 ATS in conference action this year.

The Badgers average only 2.9 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (67.4).

Wisconsin is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

Penn State and Wisconsin Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 11-9-0 5-4 10-10-0 Wisconsin 9-12-0 4-3 10-11-0

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Penn State Wisconsin 11-2 Home Record 7-4 1-6 Away Record 3-4 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-8-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.2 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

