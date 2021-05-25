National Dairy Month Benefits You More Than You May Know

National Dairy Month is our favorite month and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are excited to share all the great ways that dairy products are good for YOU, good for the COMMUNITY and good for the PLANET! Let’s explore some of the great things dairy can do.

How it’s good for YOU!

We all know the importance of calcium and how it helps build strong bones. Calcium also is necessary for other functions like muscle contraction and nerve transmission. Dairy products are a great source of calcium, and this is one of the main reasons that the USDA recommends that people consume dairy. Dairy also contains other important nutrients for bone health, such as phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin D, and protein.

Without enough calcium, a person may be at risk of osteoporosis. This condition causes bones to weaken and leaves them prone to breaking.

How it’s good for the COMMUNITY!

Of course, we get milk, yogurt, ice cream, and other wonderful dairy products to enjoy thanks to Dairy Farmers. However, the impact that Dairy Farmers have on local communities goes well beyond the items on the grocery store shelves.

Dairy farms are great contributors to local economies. It is estimated that 1 employee is needed for every 100 cows at a dairy farm. The Dairy Industry is responsible for creating over 2 million jobs in the United States. They also contribute money to local and national economies. For every dollar generated from dairy farming, it turns over three to seven times in the local community. The overall impact of dairy foods in the U.S. is close to $200 billion, which goes back to local, state and national economies.

Aside from their work on the farm, dairy farmers show passion by being involved in their communities and giving back. They invest time, resources and talents in their communities throughout the year.

How it’s good for the PLANET!

Dairy farmers are passionate about their land and cows, which makes them committed to working hard every day to ensure they can pass down the tradition to new generations. Conservation of resources, efficient production, animal welfare, global environmental impact... these are all top concerns for Wisconsin Dairy Farmers. Making sure we are preserving the valuable resources and passing the knowledge to future generations is an important piece of farming.

Farmers are also making a global impact every day, feeding communities here in the U.S. and all around the world! Without dairy foods being produced, not only would we miss out on enjoying them – but there would be a large gap in the world’s food supply and economy.

We’re pretty spoiled here in Wisconsin. No other place in the country has the same access to such exceptionally produced dairy. And it all starts with our dedicated dairy farm families. They’re committed to treating their cows and land with the utmost care and respect because quality care yields quality products. And quality products create happy dairy lovers. It’s just one of the ways we’ve earned the name America’s Dairyland.