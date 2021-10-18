Medicare Open Enrollment is here and there's a few things you should know about

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aspirus Health Plan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aspirus Health Plan, visit https://www.aspirushealthplan.com/medicare/medicare-plans.

It seems like we hear a lot about health insurance enrollment this time of year. What’s the timing to enroll in Wisconsin this year? For Medicare Advantage the annual open enrollment period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. We’ve all read that there are some changes to Medicare this year. What’s different this year? The biggest change is related to telehealth. The federal government is expanding Medicare covered telehealth services and related coverages.

So why might a person aging into Medicare or currently on Medicare need more insurance rather than simply relying on Medicare alone? Medicare Advantage covers everything included with Medicare coverage, along with additional coverages such as dental and vision. There’s also a program to help save money on over-the-counter supplies and medications.

How do I know if Medicare Advantage is right for me? It’s important to assess your personal needs and desires. Everyone is different. There are many different Medicare Advantage options to choose from offering different premiums, out-of-pockets, etc.

What’s the benefit of choosing Aspirus Health Plan over other providers? We are part of an integrated delivery system with Aspirus. So, if you doctor with Aspirus, we have care coordinators that help people through the process. We can answer health insurance questions related to Medicare Advantage and also work with you on your care needs, such as help with scheduling appointments. So, it is convenient and cost-effective.

How do you know if you’re getting the right plan? The best thing to do is understand your personal needs, or if you’re helping someone else with their plan, assess their needs, then contact an expert. Go to aspirushealthplan.com, call our customer service department or you can work with your own trusted insurance agent. We partner with insurance agents located all over northern and northcentral Wisconsin. They’ll help you compare options and give you an unbiased opinion. How can someone learn more about the Medicare Advantage plans that Aspirus offers?

Quick Facts about Medicare Advantage:

• Medicare Advantage is a complete benefit plan covering all Medical care for people Medicare Eligible. Most plans also include prescription drug coverage.

• How it works is the federal government sets the rules, and then health insurance providers administer plans for seniors. It works well because organizations such as Aspirus Health plan can do a better job in Central Wisconsin than Original Medicare can do remotely in Washington DC.

• What’s happened over time is lower cost with added benefits. That’s why Medicare Advantage plans are growing in popularity in WI and across the country. The plan even covers expenses that original Medicare does not.

• When you purchase an MA Plan from Aspirus Health Plan, it’s safe. You have all of the same rights and protections that you would under Original Medicare.

• We have Over the Counter allowance, so you save money on things like cough drops, first aid supplies, pain relievers and more.

• If you are aging into Medicare, and consider yourself a value shopper, Medicare Advantage has been shown to have more bang for your buck.

• Medicare Advantage generally has low or $0 monthly premiums, but sometimes has nominal out of pocket amounts when you seek care.

• Aspirus Health Plan makes health care simple. We’re part of the Aspirus Health Care system, so we coordinate your care very closely together.

• Think of Aspirus Health Plan Medicare Advantage as a one stop shop for getting health care from Aspirus, one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems according to Watson Health.

Looking for a Medicare Advantage plan in Wisconsin? Check out Aspirus Health Plan’s 2022 Medicare Advantage plans www.aspirushealthplan.com/medicare. Or call (715) 631-7437 or 1-855-931-485