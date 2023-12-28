Big Blue Marble Academy Celebrates Impactful Results of 2023 Heart Projects

Big Blue Marble Academy's 2023 Heart Projects Illuminate Compassion and Community Impact Through Student-Led Initiatives

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leading force in early childhood education, proudly announces the remarkable outcomes of its 2023 Heart Projects, a testament to their commitment to fostering compassion and community engagement among its more than 10,000 students.

As part of the Big Blue Marble Academy's innovative curriculum with service learning at its core, the 2023 Heart Projects empowered students to make a positive difference in their communities. These projects, undertaken with enthusiasm and dedication, exemplify Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to instill a sense of social responsibility as they nurture little minds and grow big hearts.

CEO Jeff Wahl expressed his enthusiasm for the impactful outcomes, stating, "The success of the 2023 Heart Projects highlight the incredible potential of our students to create positive change. These projects not only enrich the lives of those directly involved but also inspire a lifelong commitment to service and community engagement."

Key highlights from the 2023 Heart Projects include:

Blankets of Love - In January, children at Big Blue Marble locations made more than 270 no-sew blankets to provide love, a sense of security, warmth, and comfort to children at the Children's Charity Center Orphanage in Ukraine , local shelters, and local children's hospitals. Change for a Change - Children raised over $12,000 to support pre- and post-natal care at Mission of Hope's Madonna Project at Rotifunk Hospital in Sierra Leone by collecting change, which is sent along with cards they created for the new mothers visiting Rotifunk Hospital. Alex's Lemonade Stand - By setting up the lemonade stands, creating promotional materials, and making/selling the lemonade, children raised $20,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand - a national organization that raises funds and awareness for childhood cancer research. Cookies for a Cause - Through pre-baked cookie sales, children at Big Blue Marble Academy raised nearly $70,000 with proceeds supporting orphans in Ukraine and providing gift boxes to children in need. Season of Giving - During the holiday season, children collected toys and hygiene items, ultimately packaging and shipping 515 boxes filled with love and essentials to children in need around the world and 769 boxes packed and donated locally.

These projects showcase the creativity and initiative of Big Blue Marble Academy students and reinforce the early childhood educator's dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals with a strong sense of social responsibility.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

