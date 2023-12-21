CYBERSECURITY EXPERT SAMUEL VISNER AND AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY'S DR. JANET WOLFSON TO KEYNOTE NORTH AMERICAN SPACE SUMMIT FEB. 5-6 IN DETROIT

A capacity crowd of aerospace thought leaders and policy makers expected to converge on Detroit's Atheneum Hotel for Feb. 5-6 Space Summit

Event focuses on opportunities for leadership in commercializing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) space

Major topics include quantum computing, autonomy and autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity

Organized by Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association

DETROIT, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Expert Samuel Visner, Aerospace Corporation Tech Fellow and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and Dr. Janet Wolfson, Director, Science and Technology, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration, will headline the Feb. 5 and 6 North American Space Summit (NASS) as keynote speakers.

Presented by the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA), the sixth annual educational and networking forum for aerospace stakeholders from academia, government and commercial organizations is taking place at Detroit's Atheneum Hotel and International Conference Center.

Attendees will learn about the boundless opportunities for commercial organizations to grow the $424 billion low earth orbit (LEO) space industry, the benefits and prospects of government partnerships as well as industry issues, trends and the latest technology. Key subject areas include quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

"Register today to secure your attendance to the Summit where you will hear from some of the world's most influential leaders in government and defense, automotive, business, aerospace and more on their initiatives to lead the world in new technology, capabilities, services and innovation in hypersonics and low-Earth orbit, or LEO," said MAMA Executive Director Gavin Brown.

Other NASS speakers include:

Dr. Michael S. Brown , Principal Scientist, High-Speed Systems Division, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Paterson AFB

Paul Browne , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Henry Ford Health

Lt. General (retired) David J. Buck , President, BRPH Mission Solutions Inc.

Thomas O. Engler , Director, Center Planning and Development, John F. Kennedy Space Center

Jeffrey F. (Jeff) Rhoads , Vice President for Research, Professor, Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Notre Dame

Barbara Rossmann , President and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

John Sanders , CEO/President, Innovative, Information, and Intelligence Solutions LLC

Dan Schutter , CEO and Co-Founder, Space Interactions Inc.

The NASS is focused on driving opportunities and networking connections. The event is supported and sponsored by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Regional Hub Network – Midwest, Avon Machining, BRPH, Lockheed Martin, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, Integrated Launch Solutions, IMEG, Macomb County Planning and Economic Development, Oakland County, and RS&H.

Tickets for the event are $699 for industry, $499 for government and $179 for students. To register, go to https://thenass.org/.

ABOUT MICHIGAN AEROSPACE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) is a member-supported organization that serves the interests of the state's space ecosystem with a single, unified voice. MAMA is committed to positioning Michigan as mid-America's Space Harbor™, ensuring our state will play a leadership role in the growing commercial and governmental aerospace industry. Additionally, MAMA is committed to enhancing STEM learning by energizing students and creating new careers in space for future generations. Members are located throughout the state, with heavy concentrations in Southeast and West Michigan, and range in size from 10 to 800 employees. For more information, visit www.michman.org.

