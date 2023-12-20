IN THE BLACK NETWORK TO EXPAND FAST CHANNEL OFFERINGS WITH URBANFLIXTV SCRIPTED CATALOG

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) , a streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences, has announced its third FAST channel offering with content from UrbanflixTV, the premium TV & film streaming service specifically curated for an urban audience; expanding their content library with fresh slate of scripted and unscripted original programming, as well as a wide array of high caliber multicultural content. UrbanflixTV content will be available on December 22, 2023 with the launch of a new FAST TV streaming channel airing 24/7 on ITBN.

With ITBN's new UrbanflixTV streaming channel, viewers can access a diverse range of content that reflects the real world with stories that resonate with Black and multicultural audiences. The 24/7 streaming channel will offer full-length and short form films, scripted content, and a variety of other genre-bending content which will add to ITBN's already existing diverse content.

"IN THE BLACK NETWORK is more than just a network, it stands as a vibrant testament to the richness of Black culture and the boundless creativity it inspires," said Samantha Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of IN THE BLACK NETWORK. "Integrating UrbanFlixTV into our catalog is a deliberate step in our commitment to curating a diverse and culturally relevant array of programming. This addition not only demonstrates our commitment to elevating and highlighting Black content and narratives but further cements In the Black Network position as a premier, trusted destination for audiences seeking authentic, wide-ranging, and impactful Black content."

"UrbanflixTV and IN THE BLACK NETWORK are a match made in streaming," said Herb Kimble, Founder of UrbanflixTV.

Among the highlights of the UrbanflixTV channel is its popular scripted TV drama Fosters Law starring Brian White (Stomp The Yard, The Family Stone), which follows a CPS worker who does whatever it takes to protect endangered children, even if that requires breaking the rules and sometimes even the law. Other scripted content that will be available at launch include tv series Casting the Net, Pump, Laugh tonight w/Damon Williams, In the Shadows, and The Passenger, and films including Survival, The Broke Rose, Trade, and Right Where You Need To Be. New UrbanflixTV content will be available weekly on ITBN's FAST channel.

Come December 22, viewers can gain access to the 24/7 UrbanflixTV streaming channel directly on IN THE BLACK NETWORK which is available for download on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube, ROKU, LG, and Samsung media players.

ABOUT IN THE BLACK NETWORK

IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is a AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, kids/family, feature films and more. The platform's media library contains an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors, as well as a selection of content from the vault of Fox Television Stations: Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, CheMinistry, The Score, Worth a Conversation with Jeezy, Kitchen Talk with Maino, and Crockett's Corner with Ray Crockett. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams directly on intheblacknetwork.tv or on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

ABOUT URBANFLIXTV

UrbanflixTV is a full-service streaming solution offering a captivating collection of content curated specifically for the urban audience. This premium streaming service allows viewers instant access to steamy, edgy, exclusive series and cinema created with Black creators and entertainers at its core. Accessible on a plethora of platforms including Android, iOS, Mac and PC; and digital streaming devices Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast; UrbanflixTV brings cultural creativity straight to their audience as they're introduced to fresh, feisty, gritty new favorites delivering both episodic series and movies, bringing Black on Black content back to the forefront for consumers craving urban entertainment. Keep up with UrbanflixTV.com on Facebook at Facebook.com/urbanflixtv/, Instagram @urbanflix.tv and Twitter @urbanflixtv.

