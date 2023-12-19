PRIVACY ALERT: Norton Healthcare Faces Class Action Investigation for Data Breach Impacting 2.5 Million Patient and Employee Records

Affected Persons Are Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal and health information of 2.5 million patients and employees of Norton Healthcare, Inc., a Kentucky-based healthcare provider that operates hospitals and clinics in Kentucky and Indiana.

If you received a notice or are a patient or employee of Norton Healthcare, contact us today about your legal rights.

In May 2023, Norton learned of a cybersecurity incident which resulted in the unauthorized access of personal information in certain of its network storage devices. The incident was later determined to be a ransomware attack. The cybercriminal group ALPHV/BlackCat claimed credit for the data breach and boasted that it stole almost 5 terabytes of data.

The stolen information may have included names, contact information, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health and insurance information, and medical ID numbers. In some instances, driver's license numbers, government ID numbers, financial account numbers, and digital signatures may also have been accessed. Seven months after the breach, on December 8, 2023, Norton began sending notices of the breach to affected patients, employees, and their dependents.

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe is investigating whether Norton failed to adequately protect the private information in its care and provide timely notification of the data breach, in violation of state and federal laws. If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Norton's cybersecurity practices.

If you recently received a notice of this data breach or are a patient or employee of Norton Healthcare and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/norton.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

dschubert@sjk.law

Tel: (415) 788-4220

View original content:

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP