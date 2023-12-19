BRIAN DUNNING PRESENTS: FIRST SCIENCE-BASED UFO DOCUMENTARY TO BE RELEASED FREE ON YOUTUBE

BEND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 29, 2023, the first documentary film to study UFOs from the perspective of real science will be released free on YouTube, at https://theufo.movie.

The UFO Movie THEY Don't Want You to See (PRNewswire)

The UFO Movie THEY Don't Want You to See (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21439392/) is a new feature-length indie documentary film. In an age when misinformation, alternative facts, and conspiracy theories have become mainstream, UFOs have risen to become one of the most-talked about pop culture phenomena. With all of this noise, how can we expect anyone to know how much of this is true? What is in our skies? What do we know, and how do we know it? And most importantly: Are we being visited?

Science does have most of these answers, and we're working on answering the rest of them. The film features experts in:

Physics & relativity

Astrobiology

Exoplanetary spectral analysis

Image analysis

Pilot training and air traffic control

Defense

The UFO Movie THEY Don't Want You to See lays out for you exactly what we know and how we know it. And yes, it thoroughly explains all three famous Navy UFO videos.

The UFO Movie won Best Documentary at the Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival (2023), Best Director at the L.A. Sci-Fi & Horror Festival (2023), is a Finalist in the Raw Science Film Festival (2023), and is a Finalist or Official Selection in 11 other festivals (complete list is on the movie's website at https://theufo.movie).

In October 2023, The UFO Movie was selected by the prestigious SETI Institute (seti.org) for their Movie Night hosted by Senior Astronomer Seth Shostak. The screening had twice as many attendees as any previous Movie Night.

Journalists wishing to preview the film immediately can request a screening link from brian@briandunning.com. An electronic press kit, trailers, and images are available on the Press tab at the movie's website https://theufo.movie.

About the filmmaker:

Science writer Brian Dunning is the author of seven books including Conspiracies Declassified (Simon & Schuster, 2018) and the producer of documentaries such as Science Friction (2022) and educational films such as Principle of Curiosity (2017). He is the executive director of Skeptoid Media, a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit (skeptoid.org) and has hosted the Top 10 weekly podcast Skeptoid since 2006.

Media contact:

Brian Dunning

949-510-9681

brian@briandunning.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brian Dunning Presents