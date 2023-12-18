TAILG Launches Advanced Sodium-Ion Battery Technology in China

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, 2023, TAILG, a global leader in electric two-wheelers, announced the release of its latest sodium-ion battery technology, marking the beginning of a new era for electric two-wheelers. The technology features exceptional long-range capabilities, extended warranties, superior low-temperature resistance, and enhanced safety. TAILG's luxury e-bikes will be the first to feature the sodium-ion batteries, and they will initially be available in China.

The global electric two-wheeler market is currently growing at a rate of over 20% per year. Despite this progress, range anxiety remains a significant hurdle to the industry's advancement.

TAILG's sodium-ion battery solution, which was launched globally at the China (Beijing) Light Electric Vehicle Battery Forum, marks a significant milestone in the two-wheeler sector, ushering in a new era of sodium-ion batteries. As TAILG's first sodium-ion battery, it also demonstrates TAILG's strong commitment to long-range solutions.

Sun Muchu, Executive President of TAILG Group, highlighted the four major advantages of their battery technology:

The battery has a super long range, capable of reaching 115 kilometers even in temperatures below 0°C, while maintaining a speed of 25km/h.

The lifecycle exceeds 2,000 cycles, 5-7 times longer than conventional lead-acid batteries.

The battery retains about 93% of its capacity even in the extreme cold of -20°C, making it exceptionally suitable for winter use.

Additionally, the battery's safety performance exceeds industry standards due to the IPX7-grade waterproof technology that covers the entire pack.

TAILG will apply the sodium-ion battery to its luxury e-bike range for the mid-to-premium consumer market.

As the first in the industry to launch electric two-wheelers equipped with sodium-ion batteries, TAILG aims to capitalize on its first-mover advantage to create a complete ecosystem. The strategy involves developing a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing R&D, products, and marketing, positioning TAILG for a systematic competitive edge in the sodium-ion battery market.

Named as a global pioneer of long-range solutions

At TAILG's recent 20th anniversary celebration, the company's board reiterated its commitment to prioritizing customer needs and enhancing the user experience in their future endeavors. Additionally, they announced intentions to broaden their global reach, aligning with their ambition to emerge as the world's top brand.

Chen Yingsheng, Vice President and President of the Overseas Business Group at TAILG, announced the formation of an operation team as part of their localization strategy. This move aims to set a global benchmark. TAILG, already renowned for its worldwide R&D and design center, is committed to innovation and efficiency. Leveraging the Group's robust manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, TAILG has effectively established a global footprint in intelligent manufacturing.

On December 15, TAILG was named as one of the global pioneers in long-range electric two-wheelers by Frost & Sullivan, a world-renowned growth strategy consulting firm. Following its certification under China's long-range electric vehicle standards in September, TAILG completed the certification that allows for a 100km travel on just 1 kWh of electricity. This achievement positions TAILG as an industry exemplar, spearheading the adoption and execution of innovative standards.

As a global leader in long-range electric two-wheelers, TAILG is at the forefront of sustainable electric mobility solutions. In collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), TAILG actively participates in worldwide electric mobility projects. Moreover, TAILG is the exclusive supplier of electric two-wheelers to the United Nations, bolstering its international footprint.

TAILG has progressively enhanced its long-range technology, increasing capabilities from 50km to 75km and, in this latest round, up to 100km per kilowatt-hour. This improvement marks the company's entry into the new era of long-range electric two-wheelers.

