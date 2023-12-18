Stay Warm and Safe this Winter with U-Haul Tips for Propane Users

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is coming, and U-Haul® is encouraging its customers to replenish their propane supply for heating and cooking purposes before the busy holiday weeks and harsh winter storms arrive.

Propane sales typically spike in late December and January as families and businesses put their patio heaters and fire pits to use. Demand for propane also rises when heavy snowfall or deep freezes occur, leading to longer waits at stores and greater difficulty reaching propane locations. It's best to follow the boy scout motto and be prepared.

Propane, a clean-burning fuel, is sold at more than 1,200 U-Haul locations across the U.S. and Canada. U-Haul-operated stores are open every day of the year except Christmas.

To keep propane tanks in optimal condition this winter, remember these five tips:

1. Keep propane tanks off the ground to prevent rust 2. Cover your grill to protect it from the elements 3. Store tanks in ventilated areas; do NOT store in sheds, garages or homes 4. Propane heaters should ONLY be used for patios, outdoor job sites and large ventilated workshops 5. Avoid refill trips during winter storms by filling tanks now

U-Haul has been the largest U.S. retailer of propane since 1987 while offering a variety of tanks, gauges and accessories right at the pump. Certified technicians perform free safety inspections on every propane cylinder filled at U-Haul.

"Safety is our top priority," said Scott Johnson, U-Haul Propane Manager. "Providing safe and convenient propane locations to our customers is important. We're thrilled to continue expanding our propane offerings, bringing more and more customers the affordable propane they need."

Purchase new U-Haul propane tanks and portable propane heaters at uhaul.com. Tanks are also available in-store and have a 12-year initial certification lifespan.

U-Haul continues to add propane refill stations and tank exchange services to its centers. Below are the latest locations to include propane services:

Propane Sites Opened in 2023

U-Haul of Carson 1930 E. Via Arado, Rancho Dominguez, CA (310) 735-0577 U-Haul of Gainesville 4821 NW 6th St., Gainesville, FL (352) 415-8437 U-Haul of Dallas 3357 Charles Hardy Pkwy., Dallas, GA (770) 505-6360 U-Haul of Westdale 2800 Edgewood Road SW, Cedar Rapids, IA (319) 540-8732 U-Haul of Sioux City 5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA (712) 277-8216 U-Haul of Springfield S. 3650 S. 6th Street Road, Springfield, IL (217) 786-2100 U-Haul of Clearlake 3250 Clear Lake Ave., Springfield, IL (217) 280-8481 U-Haul at Bardstown 4128 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY (502) 491-2660 U-Haul of N. Las Vegas 2671 N. Las Vegas Blvd., N. Las Vegas, NV (702) 534-4165 U-Haul of Milford 751 Chamber Drive, Milford, OH (513) 322-2958 U-Haul of Erie 1320 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA (814) 403-4027 U-Haul of NW Spartanburg 1500 International Drive, Spartanburg, SC (864) 574-2298 U-Haul at Morgan Blvd. 1129 Morgan Blvd., Harlingen, TX (956) 202-0705 U-Haul at Steeds Crossing 20607 FM Road 685, Pflugerville, TX (512) 251-2090

