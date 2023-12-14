Trigent Recognized as a Leader in ER&D Services and Enterprise Software for Small and Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones

Trigent Recognized as a Leader in ER&D Services and Enterprise Software for Small and Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a US-based technology services provider, has been recognized as a leader in ER&D Services and Enterprise Software for Small and Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings 2023.

This marks Trigent's second consecutive recognition by Zinnov Zones for its SMB-focused ER&D services.

The ratings evaluate ~60 top Global ER&D Service Providers on R&D, Intellectual Property, innovation, and delivery capabilities across 28 verticals and horizontals.

The Zinnov Zones recognition underscores Trigent's success in building industry-focused solutions for enterprises across Next Gen Application Development, Quality Engineering, Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, and Data Analytics.

Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent, commented on this achievement and said, "We're delighted to be recognized as leaders in ER&D and Enterprise Software Services. Zinnov Zones' recognition validates the impact we've delivered to SMBs through our core capabilities spanning Next Gen application development, Quality Engineering, Product Engineering, AI-driven data analytics, and AR/VR. Since 1995, our intelligent solutions have helped SMBs build intuitive applications and accelerate time to market."

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov, shared "Trigent established itself as a go-to provider for clients in the Enterprise Software space with its ability to create custom enterprise solutions for SMBs. Its expertise in Cloud Infrastructure services, Quality Engineering, Product Engineering, and Data Engineering enable it to facilitate innovation and swift market entry for SMBs. These factors, coupled with Trigent's expertise across industry verticals such as Insurtech and Healthcare, have secured its position as a leader in 2023 Zinnov Zones Ratings in Digital Engineering and ER&D Services for Small and Medium Service Providers."

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs to drive innovation through transformative technological solutions. To learn more, visit: www.trigent.com

About Zinnov

Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. Zinnov has partnered with Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value-creation journeys to develop actionable insights across revenue, talent, innovation, and scale.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sf_rfYfTNH4

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trigent Software