Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida Earns Research Accreditation from AAHRPP

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has awarded accreditation to Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida located in Miami, Florida. The institute joins some of the nation's most respected cancer organizations in attaining what is widely regarded as the global mark of a quality research program.

AAHRPP: Setting Global Standards in Human Research Protections (PRNewsfoto/Association for the Accreditati) (PRNewswire)

"For more than two decades, AAHRPP has been in the forefront of efforts to ensure that, as we continue to advance research, safety and ethics come first," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "We take great pride in our contributions to the research enterprise and our role in protecting the participants who make research possible.

"Even more," she added, "we salute the hundreds of organizations worldwide that have voluntarily adopted AAHRPP's rigorous standards—and, as a result, earned AAHRPP accreditation—for conducting high-quality research."

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige

Executive Vice President

mfeige@aahrpp.org

202-783-1112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs