Altanora Leads the Way: Revolutionizing Remote Work with Actionable Insights

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Altanora, North America's premier integrated IT solutions provider, is proud to announce groundbreaking findings from its innovative Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution. Altanora has emerged as a trailblazer in reshaping the landscape of remote work. The company's latest offering, "Measuring Remote Work Effectively - A Guide to Productivity by Altanora" provides invaluable data-driven insights for businesses striving to optimize their remote operations.

In a world where trust in remote work productivity has faced skepticism, Altanora's guide to productivity challenges prevailing doubts. Recent studies indicate a stark contrast between employee perceptions and employer confidence. While workers believe they are 29% more productive and exhibit a 53% greater focus according to Future Forum, 85% of leaders found it challenging to have confidence in employee productivity. Altanora's comprehensive report sheds light on these disparities, offering tangible solutions for the evolving challenges of the remote work environment.

"The biggest challenge facing organizations is having the ability to differentiate between perceived productivity and quantifiable productivity. Our Remote Work Insights provides concrete data that allows organizations to understand who their top contributors are and how to manage them better, increasing productivity significantly," remarked Philippe Theriault, CEO, Altanora Inc.

Key Findings:

Increased Productivity:Workers report a significant 29% increase in productivity in remote settings, debunking doubts about remote work effectiveness.

Efficiency Gains:Remote workers demonstrate higher efficiency, with notable improvements in productivity since 2022. The elimination of daily commutes adds substantial working hours, contributing to increased output.

Combatting Traditional Biases: Altanora advocates for remote employee performance evaluations based on goals, fostering a transparent and productive work environment. Remote work has led to a 35% reduction in attrition rates, showcasing the benefits of flexible work arrangements.

Patrick Nadeau, VP Sales, Altanora, emphasized the importance of recognizing remote work's benefits: "It's crucial for organizations to understand and reward their productive team members. Data-driven insights allow companies to maximize their employee ROI."

Altanora's innovative approach challenges the status quo, providing actionable solutions for businesses aiming to thrive in a hybrid and remote work landscape. By embracing data-driven decisions and adopting performance evaluation techniques tailored for remote work, Altanora empowers organizations to enhance productivity, improve retention rates, and build trust between leaders and employees.

Explore the full guide Measuring Remote Work Effectively - A Guide to Productivity by Altanora offering comprehensive insights into the future of remote work.

Note: Altanora was formerly known as Malicis.

