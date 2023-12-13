Augmedix Partners with Google Cloud to Bring Medically-Tuned AI Technology to Ambient Documentation

The general availability launch of MedLM will further advance Augmedix's ambient medical documentation product performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announced today that it has been piloting Google Cloud's Med-PaLM 2 and will integrate Google Cloud's newly introduced MedLM technology into its technology stack. This model suite uses the latest AI developments adapted for healthcare use cases and meets Augmedix's stringent requirements around AI safety, compliance, and enterprise scalability.

MedLM, now generally available to allowlisted customers, builds on Google Cloud's Med-PaLM 2 generative AI (gen AI) large language model (LLM). MedLM is purposefully built to provide high-quality generative AI output in the medical domain. It comes with a suite of medically-tuned models for different use cases—delivering the best of Google Cloud's gen AI capabilities to the healthcare industry. Importantly, Augmedix uses Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to develop its own proprietary solutions using training data created by Augmedix's existing technology that generates 70,000 notes per week and spans more than 30 specialties1.

"Generative AI solutions for use in healthcare delivery require a more tailored and precise approach than general purpose LLMs can provide, which is why we value our strategic partnership with Google Cloud," said Augmedix Founder, Director, and Chief Strategy Officer Ian Shakil. "Google Cloud has established its leadership as an AI innovator with solutions specifically designed to address the needs of healthcare providers."

In recent months, Google Cloud has been closely iterating with Augmedix to ensure optimized performance in challenging, real-world medical use cases through ambient documentation, where relevant medical information is recorded and captured from natural clinician-patient interactions at the point of care. Augmedix now plans to incorporate MedLM into its machine learning platform across its suite of products. Integrating MedLM into its ambient medical documentation products will elevate the quality of medical note output, provide faster turnaround times, and enable Augmedix to rapidly expand into more sub-specialties through 2024. This new technology will be integrated into the recently launched Augmedix Go , a clinician-controlled mobile app that instantaneously creates a fully automated draft medical note after each patient visit, and will soon be incorporated into all Augmedix documentation products.

"Generative AI has enormous potential to automate one of the most time-intensive and tedious tasks in healthcare—capturing accurate medical notes of doctor-patient interactions," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We are committed to advancing solutions that allow organizations like Augmedix and its health system clients to address these and other challenges in the healthcare industry. Our launch of MedLM and partnership with Augmedix exemplifies our commitment to solve these once-intractable problems."

This integration of MedLM is an exciting milestone for Augmedix customers such as HCA Healthcare , who introduced Augmedix's documentation products to four hospitals earlier in 2023.

"We've introduced Augmedix's technology into some of our hospitals this year," said Michael J. Schlosser, MD, MBA, FAANS, Senior Vice President of Care Transformation and Innovation, HCA Healthcare. "I'm pleased to see that our innovative partners at Google Cloud and Augmedix are continuously focused on advancing their products to streamline workflows and allow caregivers to focus on what matters most, patient care."

Google Cloud's customers retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is protected through the implementation of Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support HIPAA compliance, along with each customer's security, privacy controls, and processes.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix's proprietary platform digitizes natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The company's platform uses automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.

Augmedix's products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency and improving patient access. Through Augmedix's proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "may," "will," "estimates," "potential," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," "could," "would," "projects," "plans," "targets," "excited," "optimistic," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Augmedix's plans to integrate MedLM into Augmedix's technology stack; statements that MedLM will further advance Augmedix's ambient medical documentation product performance; statements regarding Augmedix's plans to incorporate MedLM into its machine learning platform across its suite of documentation products; statements regarding MedLM delivering the best of Google Cloud's gen AI capabilities to the healthcare industry and Google Cloud establishing its leadership as an AI innovator with solutions specifically designed to address the needs of healthcare providers; statements regarding integration with MedLM elevating the quality of medical note output, providing faster turnaround times, and enabling Augmedix to rapidly expand into more sub-specialties in 2024; statements regarding Augmedix's plans to incorporate MedLM into all Augmedix documentation products; and statements regarding the expected benefits of the MedLM integration with Augmedix's platform. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

