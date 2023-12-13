AllSpice.io, Git for hardware platform, achieves $10m in venture funding for growing enterprise customer base and modernizing electronics design collaboration

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSpice.io , the hardware development platform that empowers engineers to modernize their collaboration and workflows, has raised an additional $6 million in venture capital. The funding is being leveraged to develop new features for its growing enterprise customer base and expand complex implementations, integrations, and additional ECAD format support.

Investors participating in the recent round included Root Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, Benchstrength, Bowery Capital, and a group of angel investors.

Founded and built by engineers, AllSpice.io empowers fellow engineers to modernize their workflows - all through the power of Git. With automation, cross-team collaboration, and version control, engineers can develop hardware more efficiently.

"After decades of stagnant toolsets, enterprises have a giant appetite to modernize their electronics design processes. In a difficult market, driving greater team efficiency is crucial," said Valentina Ratner, Co-Founder & CEO of AllSpice.io .

Hardware teams today have more complex requirements and constantly shirking delivery timelines. "A car 20 years ago had a dozen or so PCBs - now it's hundreds," said Kyle Dumont, Co-Founder & CTO of AllSpice.io . "As an electrical engineer before creating AllSpice.io , I experienced these same significant challenges building a hardware design and review process that could proactively adapt to changing business and operational requirements."

Hardware products used to take many years of research and development. Nowadays, if companies take that long, by the time they launch, the technology is already obsolete.

"We see these challenges rising from the engineering leaders at enterprises approaching us," continued Ratner. "Hardware development timelines have compressed from years to months in the last decade, which means hardware and electrical engineering teams need to be 10x more efficient, yet their tools have remained largely the same."

AllSpice.io serves as a home base for hardware teams, similar to what GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket have done for software teams.

Hardware Engineers, PCB Designers, and Electrical Engineers are the primary users of the AllSpice.io platform. Additionally, other teams and third parties that work in parallel to these counterparts, including Firmware Engineers, Software Engineers, Contract Manufacturers, and Procurement Departments, also collaborate on the platform.

AllSpice.io customers range from startups to Fortune 500s across the robotics, instrumentation, aerospace, consumer electronics, transportation, medical devices, and automotive industries.

Funding purpose

Release of CI (Continuous Integration) and CD (Continuous Deployment) for hardware development

Implementation of AI for electronics design

Support a growing number of enterprise customers

Product roadmap and team growth

Support of additional ECAD formats

Support of additional SaaS integrations

About AllSpice.io

AllSpice.io is a hardware collaboration platform that connects native engineering design tools to provide effortless Git-based revision control, a central hub for cross-team collaboration, workflow automation, and design analytics.

