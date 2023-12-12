Yellow.ai Announces Listing of its Generative AI-powered Voicebots and Chatbots on Zendesk Marketplace

The listing will enable enterprises to deliver human-like experiences through Yellow.ai's Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP), leading to 60 percent reduction in operational costs.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai , a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced their partner listing on the Zendesk Marketplace , enabling enterprises with its generative AI-powered Voicebots and Chatbots for customer experience automation.

Yellow.ai Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yellow.ai) (PRNewswire)

Yellow.ai's listing gives Zendesk customers the ability to access its Conversational AI solutions with the company's Conversational Service Cloud (CSC), which delivers real-time support to end-customers 24/7 through an omnichannel customer support experience. The solution also provides enterprises access to the company's generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP) which utilizes a multi-LLM architecture with 60 percent reduction in operational costs.

Supporting zero setup bot deployment, Yellow.ai's seamless integration with Zendesk provides a unified customer view and also streamlines workflows. Enterprises can leverage Yellow.ai's solution for:

Simplified Support: With Yellow.ai's Generative AI-powered chatbots and voicebots, enterprises can see self-serve automation increase to 90% within the first 30 days of deployment through content-based automation and goal-based conversations.





Contextualized Resolutions: With CSC, enterprises can see seamless transitions between human and AI agents when working through customer conversations, providing full context to the situation and enabling effective resolutions and increasing agent productivity by 50 percent.





Personalized Interactions: By utilizing Yellow's DAP, enterprise customers can receive personalized and engaging conversations that are tailored to their needs. Furthermore, the platform provides improved natural language understanding and the generation of human-like dialogue.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Zendesk, empowering their customers with our advanced generative AI-powered conversational solutions," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder of Yellow.ai. "In today's dynamic business landscape, customer experience stands as the cornerstone of a company's competitiveness within their respective markets. Through our solutions, businesses gain the means to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, ultimately ensuring they maintain a formidable edge in the industry. Our Dynamic AI agents can enable businesses to automate customer functions, delivering human-like experiences that drive valuable ROI at scale."

Yellow.ai provides unified omnichannel solutions supporting 35+ text and voice channels in 135+ languages. This announcement showcases Yellow.ai's growth within the North American market and comes on the heels of recent listings on the Genesys AppFoundry™ and SAP® Store .

Yellow.ai's Conversational AI solutions are now available with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations. To learn more about Yellow.ai's listing on Zendesk, visit the Zendesk Marketplace .

About Yellow.ai

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai is a global leader in Conversational AI, delivering autonomous, human-like experiences for customers and employees to accelerate enterprise growth. We believe that memorable conversations are at the heart of every meaningful brand engagement. Over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Sephora, Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, and Randstad, trust our generative AI-powered, no-code Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

DAP's proprietary multi-LLM AI engine, DynamicNLP™, empowers us to handle 12Bn conversations annually across 35+ channels in 135+ languages. We're passionate about delivering conversational experiences via our Dynamic AI agents that help enterprises achieve higher customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We were recently recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms and have raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors with offices across six countries.

For inquiries

Anujaa Singh

PR & Communications,Yellow.ai

anujaa.singh@yellow.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061481/4001457/Yellow_ai_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yellow.ai