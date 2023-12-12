The Valcourt Group Acquires AwnClean USA

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands its service area in the Tampa, FL market with the acquisition of AwnClean USA

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of window cleaning, waterproofing, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of woman-owned AwnClean USA, based in Tampa, Florida. This strategic move maintains the momentum Valcourt has been building to strengthen its position as an industry leader in exterior commercial building services while expanding its presence within the state of Florida.

The Valcourt Group Logo (PRNewswire)

With a steadfast commitment to partnering with property owners and managers, The Valcourt Group delivers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of a building's exterior. Currently operating across 24 states with more than 50 branch locations and 1,800 employees, The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions. Upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization.

"After an existing relationship for over a decade, we are overjoyed to welcome AwnClean to the Valcourt family," said Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "As a leading provider of specialty exterior commercial cleaning services, AwnClean is a perfect fit to expand our suite of service offerings. Together, we are poised to create unparalleled value for building owners and property managers."

"With over three decades in business and our positive relationship working alongside Valcourt, we look forward to combining our strengths and expertise to deliver an even higher level of service and value to our clients," says Amy Diehl, Owner and President of AwnClean. "We are delighted that our strategic partnership will allow us to continue our current operations, backed by the support of a larger organization with broad experience."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About AwnClean:

AwnClean is dedicated to helping our clients keep their properties looking clean and beautiful since 1989. With over 30 years in business, our experienced team has the know-how to ensure your 100% satisfaction from beginning to end. AwnClean's services include pressure washing, awning and canopy cleaning, window cleaning, roof cleaning, sealer treatments, rafter cleaning, parking garage cleaning, green cleaning options, and more.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kathleen Garska

Director of Marketing

The Valcourt Group

kgarska@valcourt.net

(979) 665-8823

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valcourt Group