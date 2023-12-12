JOURNEY: WORLDS APART NAMED AS ONE OF THE BEST ROCK BOOKS OF 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UltimateClassicRock.com, the most reliable source in classic rock news, has placed Nick DeRiso's new biography, JOURNEY: WORLDS APART, among the 30 best rock and roll books published in 2023. DeRiso's book joins a notable list of rock histories on Bernie Taupin, Geddy Lee, Lou Reed, Nirvana, and David Bowie.

"Journey: Worlds Apart is the story of how one band went from a promising but unassuming Bay Area backing group to one of the most successful rock acts of all time — the essential story for every Journey fan." —Allison Rapp, UltimateClassicRock.com columnist

Published by Time Passages, JOURNEY: WORLDS APART, is the definitive accounting of Journey, the multiplatinum "Don't Stop Believin'" rock and roll hitmakers. DeRiso, a multiple columnist of the year award-winner with the USA Today network, conducted dozens of interviews for a book that's not just a biography—it's a backstage pass.

Journey was formed from the remnants of post-Woodstock Santana with Gregg Rolie and Neal Schon. As the band evolved, new front man Steve Perry took on a central role as songwriter and performer, providing the vocal punch for Top 10 singles like "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," and "Any Way You Want It."

The band's story is guided from their earliest roots by conversations with co-founding members Schon, Rolie, Prairie Prince, and Pat Morrow, a long-time confidant to Journey manager Herbie Herbert. DeRiso also interviews producers, sidemen, label representatives, and acknowledged experts like former Rolling Stone contributing editor David Wild, original MTV VJ Martha Quinn, and longtime San Francisco Chronicle music writer Joel Selvin.

JOURNEY: WORLDS APART takes a definitive look back at Journey, with deep explorations of every era, every album, and every song. The book tracks the band season-by-season and year-by-year in Time Passages' exclusive format, weaving their history with other notable bands, including Santana, Van Halen, and Sammy Hagar, along with dozens of rare band photos, and informational graphics. It also includes an exclusive Appendix of Journey concept art from famed rock illustrator Stanley Mouse. The book is now available on Amazon as a paperback and eBook, and a full-color hardcover edition is coming in early 2024.

NICK DeRISO is assistant managing editor with Townsquare Media.

Time Passages, LLC is an independent publishing company near Annapolis, Maryland.

