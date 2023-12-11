News and First Alert Weather App
Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 51 winners of 2024 Marshall Scholarship

Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

The largest cohort in scholarship history after Prime Minister Sunak and President Biden signed the Atlantic Declaration in June 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 51 winners of the 2024 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars are among the most accomplished recent graduates in the United States.

University of Cambridge
University of Cambridge(PRNewswire)
The incoming class is the seventieth class of the Marshall Scholarship program, created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 in gratitude for the United States' assistance under the Marshall Plan. The increase in funding was announced earlier this year in the UK and US' new economic partnership known as the "Atlantic Declaration."

This year's class includes aspiring diplomats, doctors, fighter pilots, and scientists. Half of the 2024 class will pursue STEM-related degrees, including several who will study issues relating to the ethics and advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

The program is principally funded by the British Government but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars, and the British Schools & Universities Foundation. Winners pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.

The 2024 Marshall Scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

US University

Adrian Ali-Caccamo

Georgetown University

Richard Allen

Harvard University

Robert Atkinson

Yale University

Arushi Avachat

UCLA

Simar Bajaj

Harvard University

Jamila Beesley

Brown University

Xavier Blackwell-Lipkind

Yale University

Alexis Bradstreet

US Military Academy

Madison Brode

Mississippi State University

Jilkiah Bryant

University of Mississippi

Kaitlin Bui

Brown University

Anushree Chaudhuri

MIT

Hari Choudhari

Georgetown University

Rosie Contino

University of Denver

Charlotte d'Halluin

US Naval Academy

Alexander Dyer

Harvard University

Ashley Fuchs

University of Pennsylvania

Logan Glasstetter

Duke University

Liza Goldberg

Stanford University

Owen Graham

US Air Force Academy

Naomi Greenberg

Georgetown University

Austin Hickle

Southern Methodist University

Robby Hill

Yale University

Maeve Janecka

Georgia Institute of Technology

Haaris Jilani

Georgia Institute of Technology

Ahalya Lettenberger

Rice University

Rupert Li

MIT

Andrew Lorenzen

Cornell University

Maryann Lorino

Tulane University

Michael Lundgren

Georgetown University

Kendra Lyimo

University of Notre Dame

Sarosh Nagar

Harvard University

Kit Neikirk

University of Hawaii - Hilo

Gina Ngo

Villanova University

Mary Olson

Columbia University

Ethan Ostrow

University of Chicago

Nils Peterson

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Amarachukwu Precious Ifeji

Northeastern University

Eva Rothenberg

Emory University

Olivia Sally

Yale University

Ronald Sullivan III

Harvard University

Maxwell Teszler

Dartmouth University

Samuel Thorpe

Williams College

Cameron Tice

Auburn University

Kyle Tucker

Indiana University – Bloomington

Martayn Van de Wall

US Military Academy

Iona Volynets

Syracuse University

Anya Wahal

Georgetown University

Kathryn Yurechko

Washington & Lee University

About the Association of Marshall Scholars

The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.

For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/association-of-marshall-scholars-congratulates-the-51-winners-of-2024-marshall-scholarship-302011631.html

SOURCE Association of Marshall Scholars

