Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman LLP and Morris Kandinov LLP Announce Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement Involving Holders of Public Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. Class A Common Stock at the Close of Business on August 25, 2022

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE



IN RE FAST ACQUISITION CORP .

STOCKHOLDERS LITIGATION



CONSOLIDATED

C.A. No. 2022-0702-PAF

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION, SETTLEMENT HEARING, AND RIGHT TO APPEAR

TO: All holders of public shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. ("FAST") Class A common stock ("FAST Class A Public Shares") at the close of business on August 25, 2022 (the "Settlement Class").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Class Action, Settlement Hearing, and Right to Appear (the "Notice"), available at www.FastAcquisitionStockholdersLitigation.com. Any capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined in this Summary Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Notice or in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, Compromise, and Release dated October 4, 2023 (the "Stipulation"), which is also available at www.FastAcquisitionStockholdersLitigation.com.

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, the above-captioned consolidated stockholder class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED, that (i) Plaintiffs Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ("Lead Plaintiff" or "SPE"), ADAR1 Partners, L.P., Great Point Capital, LLC, Cladrius LTD, and George A. Spritzer (collectively, "Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the other members of the Settlement Class; and (ii) Defendants Sandy Beall, William Douglas Jacob, Kevin Reddy, Michael Lastoria, Ramin Arani, Alice Elliot, Sanjay Chadda, and Steve Kassin (collectively, "Defendants") (Plaintiffs and Defendants together, the "Parties") have reached a proposed settlement of the Action (the "Settlement") for $12,500,000.00 (United States Dollars) in cash (the "Settlement Amount"). The terms of the Settlement are stated in the Stipulation. If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing (the "Settlement Hearing") will be held on January 22, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Paul A. Fioravanti, Jr., Vice Chancellor, at the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, New Castle County, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, to, among other things: (i) determine whether to finally certify the Settlement Class for settlement purposes only, pursuant to Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1), and 23(b)(2); (ii) determine whether Lead Plaintiff and Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel have adequately represented the Settlement Class, and whether Lead Plaintiff should be finally appointed as Class Representative for the Settlement Class and Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel should be finally appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) determine whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate to Plaintiffs and the other members of the Settlement Class and in their best interests; (iv) determine whether the proposed Order and Final Judgment approving the Settlement, dismissing the Action with prejudice, and granting the Releases provided under the Stipulation should be entered; (v) determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable, and should therefore be approved; (vi) determine whether and in what amount any award of attorneys' fees and payment of Litigation Expenses to Plaintiffs' Counsel ("Fee and Expense Award") should be paid out of the Settlement Fund, including any incentive awards to Plaintiffs ("Incentive Awards") to be paid solely from any Fee and Expense Award; (vii) hear and rule on any objections to the Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Plaintiffs' Counsel's application for a Fee and Expense Award, including any Incentive Awards to Plaintiffs (the "Fee and Expense Application"); and (viii) consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date, time, or format of the hearing or updates regarding remote or in-person appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, www.FastAcquisitionStockholdersLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by contacting the Settlement Administrator by mail at FAST Acquisition Stockholders Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91466, Seattle, Washington 98111; by telephone at 888-256-6155; or by email at info@FastAcquisitionStockholdersLitigation.com. A copy of the Notice can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.FastAcquisitionStockholdersLitigation.com.

If the Settlement is approved by the Court and the Effective Date occurs, the Net Settlement Fund will be distributed on a pro rata basis to Eligible Class Members in accordance with the proposed Plan of Allocation stated in the Notice or such other plan of allocation as is approved by the Court. Pursuant to the proposed Plan of Allocation, each Eligible Class Member will be eligible to receive a pro rata payment from the Net Settlement Fund equal to the product of (i) the number of shares of FAST Class A Public Shares held at the close of business on August 25, 2022 ("Eligible Shares") and (ii) the "Per-Share Recovery" for the Settlement, which will be determined by dividing the total amount of the Net Settlement Fund by the total number of Eligible Shares held by all Eligible Class Members. As explained in further detail in the Notice, Eligible Class Members do not have to submit a claim form to receive a payment from the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Plaintiffs' Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, including Plaintiffs' application for Incentive Awards, must be filed with the Register in Chancery in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware and delivered to Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than January 8, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court or the Office of the Register in Chancery regarding this Summary Notice. All questions about this Summary Notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Settlement Administrator or Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice should be made to the Settlement Administrator:

FAST Acquisition Stockholders Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91466

Seattle, Washington 98111

888-256-6155

info@FastAcquisitionStockholdersLitigation.com

www.FastAcquisitionStockholdersLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Long-Form Notice, should be made to Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel:

Jeroen van Kwawegen

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

44th Floor

New York, New York 10020

800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

Aaron T. Morris

Morris Kandinov LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, New York 10007

212-431-7473

aaron@moka.law

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

OF CHANCERY OF THE

STATE OF DELAWARE

