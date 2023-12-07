Skrewball® Whiskey Partners with Hannah Berner to Release Limited-Edition Holiday Shotcuterie Board

The Comedian and Her Nana Prepare to be the Ultimate Hostesses this Season with the Skrewball Sleigh the Holidays Kit

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skrewball Whiskey , the original peanut butter whiskey, announced today the launch of its limited-edition Skrewball shotcuterie board as showcased in partnership with comedian Hannah Berner and her beloved Nana, Vera DiLeo. Spreading holiday cheer and raising the bar on gatherings throughout the season, the Skrewball Sleigh the Holidays Kit will include the one-of-a-kind Skrewball shotcuterie board with shot glasses, along with the ingredients to make Hannah's adored Peanut Butter Espresso Martini and Skrewball's famous Salty Nuts shot garnished with smoked sea salt.

The Skrewball Sleigh the Holidays Kit is available online at Sourced Craft Cocktails from Dec. 7 through Dec. 31 (PRNewswire)

"I've always loved the holidays and now I have a reason to look forward to hosting friends and family during this time of year," said Hannah Berner. "The Skrewball shotcuterie board is such a fun addition to any festive gathering. It's also Nana-approved!"

Launched in limited quantity, the Skrewball Sleigh the Holidays Kit serves as a top gift for hosts, aspiring at-home bartenders and peanut butter fanatics alike. Included are the shotcuterie board, Skrewball Whiskey (750 ml bottle), Skrewball shot glasses, Owen's Nitro-Espresso Martini Mix, and smoked sea salt. The board will be available online at Sourced Craft Cocktails from Dec. 7 through Dec. 31 for $47. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

"We've combined two major party crowd-pleasers, the charcuterie board and shots, to create the ultimate holiday party must-have this season," said Skrewball Whiskey co-founders Steven and Brittany Yeng. "Paired with the relaunch of the limited-edition Skrewball Eggnog, available only during the holiday season, we know Skrewball will play a role in this joyous time of year rooted in tradition and gathering."

For more information about Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram (@skrewballwhiskey).

PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY Whiskey with Natural Flavors. 35% ALC./VOL. ©2023 Skrewball Spirits, LLC, New York, NY

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Skrewball Whiskey was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential, American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling downtown Ocean Beach (San Diego) bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven's bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable whiskey with her chemistry background. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The brand rapidly expanded in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com .

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

Media Contact

Cara O'Connell

coconnell@crowepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skrewball Whiskey