Rice Park Capital Management Launches Newly Formed Advisory Board for Strategic Equity Investing

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice Park Capital Management LP ("Rice Park"), a Minneapolis-based, private investment firm, announces it has recently formed an Advisory Board for its strategic equity investing strategy ("RPC Ventures") to help with market insight and support in the real estate, mortgage and technology industries.

"We are extremely pleased to launch our Advisory Board with several industry leaders to help provide market insights, strategic guidance, and connectivity to others in the real estate and mortgage industry," said Nick Smith, CEO and Managing Partner at Rice Park.

Chris Bixby, Managing Director of Strategic Equity Investing at Rice Park said, "We are excited to have the Advisory Board as a resource as we work to take Rice Park to the next stage of its development."

The Advisory Board is comprised of individuals involved in businesses that are complementary to the types of sectors in which Rice Park may choose to invest, such as mortgage, real estate, technology, fintech and other similar sectors. Its members include:

Kamini Lane . President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. Former President of Brokerage for Sotheby's International Realty. Former President of the West for Compass Inc.

Kevin Peranio . Chief Lending Officer/Partner at PRMG, Inc.

Jodi Hall . Former President and COO of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers and former COO of CrossCountry Mortgage.

Danielle Wilkie . Product and Marketing Executive. Former President of National Customer Success at Compass, Inc.

Kenon Chen . EVP, Strategy and Growth at Clear Capital.

Benjamin Madick . Founder and CEO at Matic Insurance.

Ajit Prabhu . Recently retired Senior Partner at Deloitte, focused on Deloitte's Technology, Media and Telecom industries. Former founder and entrepreneur.

In addition to the Advisory Board and individuals named above, Rice Park has a broad network of Advisors that support several aspects of its business.

About Rice Park Capital Management

Rice Park Capital Management LP is a private investment firm managing capital of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Its investment focus is to deliver cycle-resistant returns by unlocking value in complex opportunities in the residential and commercial mortgage and real estate sectors.

Learn more about Rice Park at www.riceparkcapital.com.

