Champagne Problems? Not This Holiday Season. Fireball Whisky Sets Boring Traditions Ablaze with the Dragnum Classy Collection

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over Rudolph, there's a new holiday hero in town. Fireball, the world's #1 shot brand, is saying hell no to stuffy celebrations and hell-o to "classy" holiday party accoutrement with the exclusive drop of the Fireball Dragnum Classy Collection, an elegant holiday gift box including Crystal Shot Glass Flutes, Dragon Egg Caviar and a magnum-sized bottle - aka Dragnum - of Fireball Whisky.

The release comes hot on the heels of the launch of Fireball Dragnum, a giant and glamorous champagne-inspired masterpiece unveiled to help ignite the holidays. Dragnum is encased in a sleek glass bottle that looks a lot like what we imagine dragon's bubbly would look like but is actually just classic Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

"People were so eager to ditch their champagne for the Dragnum that our mission became even clearer: burn basic and boring holiday traditions to the ground. This year, cinnamon dragon eggs are the new caviar, Dragnum is the new bubbly and crystal shot glass flutes are the new champagne coupes," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "The Fireball Dragnum Classy Collection will get you through any festivity with grace, some dignity and three outrageously spicy conversation starters."

The incredibly stylish and exclusive Fireball Dragnum Classy Collection includes:

Crystal Shot Glass Flutes: Elegant, real crystal glasses inspired by the traditional champagne flute, but with a shot glass daintily perched atop a crystal stem. Because why would you drink Fireball out of anything else?

Fireball Dragon Egg Caviar: With texture just like traditional caviar, but flavored with the spicy sweet flavor of cinnamon, Dragon Egg Caviar offers a sophisticated and delicious pairing alongside Fireball Dragnum and puts the ro[e] in holiday hero. ( No real fish eggs were used in the making of Dragon Egg Caviar .)

Fireball Dragnum: A giant bottle of Sweet Cinnamon Delight that comes complete with a fancy Fireball logo, cork-inspired topper, classic wire cage, and crinkled foil wrap. Guaranteed to up the fancy factor at any gathering.

This must-have gift for the shot-taker in your life goes on sale December 12 at 10am EST and in select states online via spirits e-commerce partner ReserveBar (link) for the fire price of $50 (local taxes and fees apply). Limit one per customer.

"The Dragnum Classy Collection is so lit it will have you changing the lyrics from 'Jingle Bell Jingle Bell Jingle Bell Rock' to 'Fireball, Fireball, Fireball Shots' while you and your friends gracefully enjoy Dragnum from your crystal shot glass flutes and chase it with spoonfuls of Fireball caviar. Class factor with the Classy Collection? 100/100," said Jake, 25, a [still] very classy man from Ohio who is back again with more Dragnum feedback.

If you're not one of the lucky few to get your hands on the Dragnum Classy Collection, you can still purchase Fireball Dragnum nationwide wherever you get your Fireball. Fireball Dragnum contains 1.75 liters of Fireball and is priced at a suggested retail price of $24.99. The product will be available throughout the holiday season and into the new year.

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com .

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

