Award-Winning Change Strategist and Bestselling Author Publishes Groundbreaking Guide for Mastering the Art of Persuasion & Changing Stubborn Minds

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking guide for mastering the art of persuasion was released today from leading change strategist, multi-award winning speaker, and bestselling author Michael McQueen and Amplify Publishing Group. Drawing on a decade of research, Mindstuck: Mastering the Art of Changing Minds offers practical techniques for changing stubborn minds and empowers readers to have a greater impact across all areas of their life. The book is on sale now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and more.

"Mindstuck" by Michael McQueen (PRNewswire)

Having spent the past two decades helping Fortune 500 brands and leaders embrace the changes they'd rather fight or ignore, McQueen understands what it takes to influence even the most headstrong individuals. However, in our ideology-driven and polarized age, certainty has taken the place of curiosity, open-mindedness has given way to obstinance, and persuading people is getting harder and harder.

McQueen suggests that we are too often using 19th and 20th-century techniques to change 21st-century minds, forcing people to double down rather than open up. Mindstuck draws on the latest discoveries in neuroscience, psychology, and behavioral economics to upgrade our understanding of what really makes up our minds, re-learn the skill of disagreeing without being disagreeable, and reveal the surprising truth about what drives resistance to new ideas.

"With its deft mix of research, humor, and practical advice, Mindstuck offers a timely—and much-needed—guide for restoring the lost art of civil discourse," writes Daniel H. Pink, #1 New York Times bestselling author. "If you want to learn how to change minds, Michael McQueen opens the door."

Whether you are a leader trying to help your team navigate change, a businessperson who needs a potential partner to see your value proposition, or a parent who wants to get your teenager away from their screen, this book will show you how to persuade even the most mindstuck people in your world.

Mindstuck: Mastering the Art of Changing Minds is available now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing . To learn more, visit www.mindstuck.net .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group