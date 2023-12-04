Noodles & Company unveils seven surprise holiday-themed Crispy flavors in CrispiDays campaign.

Noodles' beloved Crispy gets dressed up for the holidays with seven new flavors, available first come, first serve for one day only

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, values-centric culture, and delectable Crispies, is spreading uncommonly good holiday cheer this season by unveiling its CrispiDays line up. This new holiday-themed drop includes seven never-before-seen limited-edition Noodles Crispy flavors. For seven consecutive days starting Wednesday, December 6 through Tuesday, December 12, Noodles will reveal a new, craveable Crispy flavor each day that will be available for one day in limited quantities.

CrispiDays Are Here

The ingredients in each new Crispy are a surprise to all guests until it's announced at 9 a.m. EST each day via Noodles & Company's Instagram account and CrispiDays webpage . Each novelty Crispy is made fresh in-restaurant daily and available to guests for $3, while supplies last. These new Crispies are made with the same delicious, quality ingredients as Noodles' regular Crispy, including melted butter, ooey-gooey marshmallows, and crispy rice cereal, now with special limited-time-only ingredients. While the exact flavor combinations will be under wraps until it is unveiled each morning, the CrispiDays Crispies will be announced as follows:

December 6 , The Wonderland Crispy

December 7 , Eight Toasty Nights

December 8 , Home for the Holidays

December 9 , Oh Deer, Reindeer!

December 10 , Crispy Confetti

December 11 , Naughty & Nice

December 12 , Buddy's Crispy

"Few things sweeten the holidays more than our delicious Cripsies, and this season, we're excited to make the season even sweeter with our CrispiDays Crispies," said Stacey Pool chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "Our Crispy has been a staple on our menu since we first opened our doors 28 years ago and we sell more than three million every year. While delicious on its own, our culinary team has been busy sparkling holiday magic to create these seven new and unique CrispiDays flavors so we can spread Uncommon Goodness through uncommon and delightful flavor pairings."

More Holiday Cheer with Noodles Rewards

To partake in CrispiDays, guests can order online, in-restaurant, or via the Noodles mobile app to snag each day's Crispy before it runs out. Noodles Rewards members earn points with every purchase and signing up is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. First-time rewards members who sign up will receive a free regular-sized entrée after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards .

For more information on the Happy CrispiDays campaign, visit Noodles.com/CrispiDays .

About Noodles & Company:

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

