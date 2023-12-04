EarFun Revolutionizes Wireless Audio with Free Pro 3 - The World's First Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res ANC Earbuds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarFun's development kitchen remains hot. Delivering their first IEM and portable USB-C DAC just this past month, the awarded audio brand will be releasing the next generational leap from their current lineup, the Free Pro 3.

Revolutionizing True Wireless Audio and Noise Cancelation

The new true wireless earbuds are the first pair of earbuds that combine Snapdragon Sound Certification, Hi-Res audio, Qualcomm's QCC3072 SoC, the latest v5.3 Bluetooth certification, Low-Energy Audio protocol, and aptX Adaptive technology. It will also feature EarFun's proprietary QuietSmart™ 2.0 technology for active noise cancellation up to 43dB, and 6-mic cVc call noise-reduction. It will boast a generous battery life of up to 33 hours, an IPX5 certification, wireless charging, and multipoint connectivity. The Free Pro 3 will make use of EarFun's customizable audio app for total user configuration.

Dual Snapdragon and Hi-Res Certification

The new Free Pro 3 revolutionizes the wireless audio experience with its inclusion of numerous advanced audio and connectivity certifications and enhancements. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound Certification and Hi-Res certification make the Free Pro 3 the first to combine both certifications to achieve the highest level of wireless audio quality and connectivity. Bluetooth 5.3 is featured with the latest version, further improving device connection speed, distance connected, and the sound of compressed audio. The Qualcomm QCC 3072 SoC brings aptX Adaptive Audio to support low-latency and secure connection with connected devices. Alongside these features is improved performance efficiency, lending to its extended battery life at no expense to sound quality.

QuietSmart 2.0 and Enhanced Ergonomics

EarFun's house-designed intelligent hybrid active noise-cancellation technology, aptly named QuietSmart 2.0, increases environmental reduction by a deeper 43dB. To achieve this impressive rating, it integrates a total of 6 microphones (3 per earbud) that use Qualcomm cVc 8.0 Echo Canceling and Noise Suppression (ECNS) tech that quells unwanted environmental noises and accurately isolates voices during calls. Three modes are offered (ANC / Ambient Sound / Normal) to help users adjust according to their environmental needs. Supporting sound isolation and sound quality, are the included five pairs of silicone tips and three pairs of ear hooks. The included tips accommodate ear canal variance (XS, S, M, L, XL) to achieve a complete seal, and the three hooks allow for improved fitting and removal.

App Customization and Multiple Devices

The EarFun Free Pro 3 will be compatible with the brand's audio app. Button assignment, 10-band equalizer adjustment, changing device connection, and toggling between noise-canceling modes can be done using the EarFun Audio app. Thanks to the implementation of the low-latency aptX protocol, the <55ms latency Game Mode can also be accessed through the app, syncing sound and motion when console or PC gaming. And bringing games and movies to life are Dual 7mm Wool Composite Drivers that achieve total immersion. Once user are done gaming, the Multipoint Connectivity feature keeps the other device connected when they're ready to switch over.

33hrs of Efficient Playback and Wireless Charging

Since the EarFun Free Pro 3 adopts the latest audio SoC and Bluetooth 5.3, it can deliver a more efficient 7.5 hours per charge. And thankfully, the increase in battery life is delivered at no compromise to the audio experience. With the included USB-C and Wireless Rechargeable case, users can extend the total playback to a reliable 33 hours. Protecting the tech inside the Free Pro 3 is the IPX5 Waterproof and Sweat Resistance certification.

Pricing and Availability

EarFun Free Pro 3 is available on myearfun.com and Amazon.com for $79.99 now and will be offered in three colors – Brown Black / Silver White / Navy Blue.

For more information on EarFun Free Pro 3 and the rest of the EarFun wireless audio collection, visit www.myearfun.com.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

