Domino's® is Plowing for Pizza: Snowy Roads Shouldn't Get in the Way of Hot Pizza

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, believes nothing should stand in the way of carrying out a hot delicious pizza, including snowy, cold weather. That's why we're going above and beyond for pizza lovers, by awarding half a million dollars in grants for snow plowing, so that carryout customers can have access to hot pizza, even on the coldest, snowiest days. Nominations open up today for up to 20 cities to get $25,000 in snow plowing grants, all in the name of ensuring that hot pizzas are accessible for carryout customers this winter.

"At Domino's we've made delivery cars with warming ovens built in, paved roads to get your pizza home hot and in perfect condition, and offered pizza insurance for when anything goes awry," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. "To us, nothing should stand in the way of getting a delicious pizza, including snowy, cold weather. So yes—you heard it right: a pizza company is actually helping to plow roads."

Customers can visit Plowingforpizza.com to submit the zip code of their hometown for a grant. The nomination period is open from Dec. 4, 2023, - Jan. 21, 2024, and is limited to one submission per email address. Domino's will name selected towns on a rolling basis throughout the program to make sure grants are awarded during the winter season; towns chosen will be announced as soon as mid-January.

Domino's has already worked alongside three municipalities to help their plowing efforts this winter season, including Erie, PA; Marquette, MI and Manhattan, MT. Twenty communities that accept their award will not only get funds to pay for clearing snow on wintry days, they will also get a winter-themed Domino's Plowing for Pizza kit, including winter hats, scarves, snow measuring stick and sign, vehicle magnets and other themed items, including $200 in Domino's gift cards, so plow drivers can warm up with hot pizza after a cold, hard day of work. The chosen municipalities will be listed on the Plowing for Pizza website, which will also feature images and footage from the plowing locations.

Nomination period ends 1/21/24 or when all available Funds have been claimed. Must be 13+ years of age to make a nomination; eligible minors should have parental consent to participate. Limit one (1) nomination per person, per email address. Void where prohibited by law. For full details, see Terms: https://claim.dominosplowingforpizzaprogram.com/terms .

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

