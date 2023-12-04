Diplomacy Talk | China's shift from passive listener to proactive storyteller

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the nuances of China's evolving dialogue with the world:

How is China's historic shift from "translating the world" to "translating China" shaping global perceptions, and how can we ensure that the heart of the Chinese story remains intact in other languages? Huang Youyi, executive vice president of the Translators Association of China and one of China's most prominent translators, joins "Diplomacy Talk" to share the nuances of China's evolving dialogue with the world. He shares insights on China's translation sector, the transformative role of AI in translation, and memorable moments from his distinguished career.

The following is a transcript of the interview.

Diplomacy Talk: You have mentioned on a number of occasions that China's translation community is undergoing a historic shift from "translating the world" to "translating China." How should we understand it?

Huang Youyi: This shift largely stemmed from China's development, particularly after the 2008 Beijing Olympics. With China's rapid economic growth and expanded global influence, the world is eager to learn about China. China also wishes to convey its own perspectives and tell its stories to the rest of the world.

This presents a new challenge to Chinese translators. In the past, translators mostly converted foreign languages into their mother tongues. Logically, telling China's story to foreigners should be done by foreign translators. However, as we know, there aren't many foreign practitioners who are proficient in Chinese. This monumental task has thus fallen on the shoulders of Chinese translators. In 2011, we saw a significant shift in China's translation sector, with many translators no longer translating foreign languages into Chinese but instead translating Chinese into foreign languages. Research conducted by the Translators Association of China revealed that 54% of translation was done from Chinese to foreign languages.

Therefore, we can conclude that the task of the Chinese translation community has shifted from the traditional "translating the world" to "translating China." This historic change reflects China's development and progress.

Diplomacy Talk: You participated in the translation of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" volumes I to IV. I would like to ask for your comment regarding President Xi's personal discourse system. Has it evolved, and what are its distinctive features?

Huang Youyi: I'm deeply impressed by several distinctive features. First, President Xi places profound emphasis on integrating traditional Chinese philosophies into his speeches. He frequently cites classical references. For example, when he encouraged young people to study hard, he referenced multiple ancient Chinese idioms that characterize those notably industrious individuals from history. When translated effectively, these idioms provide foreign readers with a sense of familiarity and easy comprehension.

Another distinctive feature is rooted in his experience of spending seven years in rural areas. As a result, his language often mirrors the daily lives of the ordinary people. Translating his addresses feels akin to articulating something from our own surroundings, which leaves a profound impression on us.

Diplomacy Talk: As the world pays more attention to us, how can we talk in a way that more people from other countries can understand and agree with us?

Huang Youyi: What's the world population? According to the United Nations, there are 8 billion people. The population of China is 1.4 billion, and Chinese is the most spoken language. However, the International Federation of Translators classifies Chinese as a non-common language, suggesting that Chinese is scarcely spoken outside of China.

When we share our stories, we're addressing the 6.6 billion people who aren't familiar with Chinese. So, how do they perceive things? What are their information sources? When you speak to them about China, you must first grasp the way they think. You need to step into their shoes. Consider, if I were a Westerner, how would I look at things? How would I perceive things if I were from Africa, Latin America, or other Asian countries?

Translation requires understanding first. For example, if I want to translate something about China, I must first discern how foreign media depict China. I need to observe how they report on China. I also must contemplate why they pose any particular question regarding China. Their questions may reflect facets of their culture or their nation's circumstances. Thus, I believe the most pivotal aspect is getting a grip on the narrative of foreign countries. Once you grasp it, what you said becomes clear to others.

Diplomacy Talk: We've observed that over recent years the global media environment for China has been challenging. From your viewpoint, what strategies could enhance our efforts?

Huang Youyi: The challenges we face concerning international public opinion have indeed escalated.

Government white papers are typically read by foreign scholars, researchers, and officials who are studying China-related issues. However, the general foreign public may not read them. It's important to engage with the general public through various means. This includes using mediums such as movies, exhibitions, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, forums and academic discussions. Multiple approaches are needed to effectively convey China's viewpoints. We don't need to be concerned that increased communication will lead to more attacks. Some may seek to undermine us, but we should meet challenges head-on using a variety of methods. The key is to use skillful and diplomatic approaches. International communication is about winning hearts and minds and gaining understanding, rather than exchanging accusations and abuses.

Diplomacy Talk: With China's development, there is growing international attention to China. However, this increased attention has come with misunderstandings and misinterpretations. Do you think that these challenges are something China must go through in its rise?

Huang Youyi: I believe that's indeed the case, and it's unavoidable. Over a decade ago, when former British Prime Minister Tony Blair visited China and gave a speech at a university, he mentioned that China's rise would be very challenging. Why would it be so challenging? I don't think we need to be overly anxious about this. Indeed, we are prepared for such challenges.

I believe that there exist two "worlds" characterized by different mindsets and cultural phenomena. One is the developed regions of Europe and North America, where public opinion may not be favorable toward us. Yet, in developing countries, you receive a wholly different impression. For instance, during my visits to Africa and my interactions with its people, I realized there's abundant common ground and mutual interest; they are keen to learn about China.

When you recognize other developing countries' eagerness to engage with China, they boost your confidence. There are more and more people who understand us, more friends, and more supporters. Thus you'll realize that these challenges are just part of our growth process. It's no big deal, as we stay on course for continued growth.

Diplomacy Talk: Mr. Huang, international relations are, to some extent, related to the translators. How can translators further improve themselves to support diplomatic efforts?

Huang Youyi: Indeed, translation plays a crucial role in diplomacy. It's important to accurately convey China's messages, and translators can make significant contribution.

For instance, when it comes to translating the term "大国外交 (major-country diplomacy)," "big power" might be an answer. But as China is a developing country, we do not see ourselves as a "big power." Instead, we consider ourselves a relatively large country. Therefore, we prefer the term "major country."

When foreigners do the translation, they often use the term "big power," which can exert immense pressure. In contrast, "major country" means that we are simply an important member of the global community.

There are many more cases like that. Translation involves taking a stance, and in diplomatic translation, translators represent not themselves but their country. The goal is to select words that best deliver the original meaning and also coincide with the country's position.

Diplomacy Talk: Mr. Huang, you've mentioned that "everyone needs to engage in public diplomacy." How should we interpret this statement?

Huang Youyi: Public diplomacy is an essential complement to government-to-government diplomacy, especially in the era of globalization. For instance, numerous Chinese companies have ventured overseas. It's not only about economy, but also about promoting Chinese management experience and culture. This is a form of public diplomacy.

Some scholars argue that the first ambassadors of public diplomacy are, in fact, taxi drivers. Why? When international visitors arrive at an airport, the first local person they typically engage with is a taxi driver. The politeness and courtesy of the taxi driver can leave a lasting impression on these foreigners, shaping their initial perception of the host country.

Public diplomacy has become increasingly significant, primarily due to economic globalization and the extensive interactions between people from different countries. Public diplomacy is a responsibility shared by everyone, and it offers opportunities to anyone who interacts with foreigners. If you have contact with people from other countries, you can engage in public diplomacy.

Diplomacy Talk: I've noticed that foreign media refer to you as one of China's most senior translators. While artificial intelligence and machine translation are advancing rapidly, they certainly won't replace experts like you. However, what impact do you think they will have on ordinary translators?

Huang Youyi: New translation technologies, such as intelligent language processing, will undoubtedly supplant translators for a significant portion of low-level, repetitive translation tasks, whether translating from Chinese to other languages or vice versa. The newest models, like ChatGPT, rely on generative AI language. Their core principle is that they initially learn from vast language datasets, and subsequently, they offer multiple options to deliver the optimal translation. This process is rapid and frequently more effective than human translation, especially when translating from foreign languages into Chinese. Because there is a plethora of Chinese language data available. For example, if you want it to translate a cultural phenomenon into Chinese, it simply needs to learn from Chinese language data.

Nevertheless, when it comes to showcasing China to the global audience, we don't produce all the English and other foreign language data; they stem from English-speaking countries and other foreign sources, mirroring their perspectives. Some researchers have conducted experiments using keywords like "the Communist Party of China" as an example. When you ask ChatGPT in Chinese, it tends to provide answers based on Chinese language data, which we are familiar with and consider objective. Conversely, if you pose it in English or other foreign languages, its replies often echo foreign viewpoints.

In this context, if you wish machines to help, you must first help the machines. It means that Chinese people must translate a considerable volume of Chinese language and culture into foreign languages, thereby creating foreign language corpus that reflects Chinese perspectives. This corpus can subsequently serve as a foundation for intelligent machines to learn from, enabling them to assist us in presenting China to a global audience.

As machines evolve, the demand intensifies for human intervention to supply them with language data for learning. In turn, these machines can support us. This challenge is notably acute in the realm of translating from Chinese to other languages. When it comes to political discourse and traditional Chinese culture, there often isn't a sufficient foreign language corpus. Therefore, it's Chinese translators who are entrusted with feeding the corpus.

Diplomacy Talk: What would you say if you had the opportunity to introduce China to the world in just a few simple sentences?

Huang Youyi: First, I'd like to emphasize that China boasts a long history, which is predominantly characterized by peace and the pursuit of a good life. We have never harbored colonial ambitions, so engaging with China is safe.

Second, I hope the global community would learn about China's culture. At its core is the Hehe culture that prioritizes harmony, mutual understanding and accommodation. A deeper exploration of China's history will reveal a nation that is truly worth building trust and fostering relations with.

