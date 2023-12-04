Bio Recovery Group, a Leading Crime Scene Cleanup Company, Becomes Woman-Owned Business and Names New CEO

Represents a Paradigm Shift in the Historically Male-Dominated Hazmat Industry

CALVERTON, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Recovery Group LLC, a leading biohazard cleanup company, today announced that Victoria Vallone, 29, has become its Managing Member and has been named its Chief Executive Officer.

Victoria Vallone, Bio Recovery Group owner and CEO

Recent cleanups include the Titan Titanic submersible and the fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust.

At a time when the nation grapples with the aftermath of rising crime, suicides, and mass shootings that have become all too frequent in our society, Bio Recovery's mission to provide prompt, compassionate, and professional biohazard cleanup services is more important than ever. Recent high-profile incidents that Bio Recovery has been involved in include the implosion of the OceanGate Titan Titanic submersible and the cleanup after the fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust.

Vallone, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, joined Bio Recovery in 2017 as a Crime Scene Cleanup Technician upon leaving her previous position in the production department of J. Crew. She learned the biohazard industry from the ground up and was promoted to Director of Operations in 2020 and led numerous operational improvements that drove a compound annual revenue growth rate of 40% over the next four years.

As CEO, Vallone plans to lead an ambitious strategy for Bio Recovery's nationwide expansion. This expansion is well underway with the recent establishment of new branches in Texas, Connecticut, and Tennessee with plans to further expand across the country.

Vallone said, "I am very proud to acquire control of Bio Recovery and become its CEO to continue our important work and accelerate our national expansion. Our expansion isn't just about becoming the largest biohazard cleanup company; it's about bringing our compassionate and professional services to help more and more communities recover from very difficult circumstances when they need us the most."

Bio Recovery Group LLC, a woman-owned business, is a leading biohazard cleanup company committed to providing prompt, compassionate, and professional services. With a team of dedicated experts, Bio Recovery specializes in the cleanup of crime scenes, trauma scenes, and other biohazardous incidents, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities across the United States. Learn more at biorecovery.com.

