Perceiv AI to attend J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and AD/PD in Q1 2024

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Perceiv AI, will announce the recent progress of its Foresight™ platform during the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place from January 8 to 11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA and the Biotech Showcase 2024. A cornerstone event in the healthcare industry, boasting a rich history of delivering cutting-edge insights into market trends and medical innovations. This year, new developments in Alzheimer's disease therapies are the top headlines.

As a leading innovator in precision medicine and Alzheimer's disease, Perceiv AI is committed to developing its prognostic platform Foresight™. This versatile multimodal platform is designed to predict disease progression, with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. Perceiv AI aims to offer a comprehensive understanding of individual patient's disease progression, facilitating the development of new therapies and supporting timely diagnosis.

The Alzheimer's disease space has experienced significant momentum in the past year, with Eisai's Lecanemab receiving full FDA approval and CMS reimbursement last July, and Eli Lilly's Donanemab showing promising Phase III trial results last October.

In anticipation of the conference, Dr. Christian Dansereau, CEO of Perceiv AI, remarked, "This year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference comes at an exciting time for the field, and is the opportunity to share our vision for the future of precision medicine and how it can support the meaningful deployment of these new therapies to the right patient at the right time. The introduction of new disease-modifying medications has transformed the Alzheimer's landscape, and precision medicine is crucial to identifying, diagnosing, and treating patients in a timely and effective manner."

Furthermore, Perceiv AI is pleased to announce its participation at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease and related neurological disorders (AD/PD), scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 9th 2024.

The company will present an oral session titled "Use of Foresight AD to Reduce Screen Failure Rates Due to Biomarker Cut-Offs in Early Alzheimer's Disease Trials."

Session Name: Biomarkers in Clinical Use Across Dementias

Date/Time: Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 10:25 AM

Room: Auditorium VI+VII

Chair(s): Oskar Hansson (Sweden), Charlotte E. Teunissen (Netherlands)

For more information on the session: https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/adpd24/attendee/confcal/show/session/103

About Perceiv AI

Perceiv AI is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing a powerful multimodal prognostic platform named Foresight to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. By providing a window into individual patients' disease progression, Perceiv AI aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses.

For more information, please visit www.perceiv.ai

