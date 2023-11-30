Rivulis' market-first Drip Irrigation Guides make waves in agriculture

Demystify the qualms of drip irrigation and make sure your operation has the best solution with the world's largest resource at your fingertips!

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading brand in micro irrigation solutions, Rivulis, launches, available for free, to farmers and agri-businesses around the world the most comprehensive body of knowledge about drip irrigation in one place. A market-leading initiative that allows anyone involved in drip irrigation to upskill themselves and make sure their irrigation operation is world-class to maximize quality and yield.

Making waves in agriculture with Rivulis’ first-to-market Drip Irrigation Guides. World’s largest drip-irrigation resource, available free, on Rivulis website. Novice or professional, make your system world class. Modules cover hydraulic design, installation, maintenance, and others. Improve yield, quality, and profitability. (PRNewswire)

Remaining commercially viable in farming is becoming more challenging as margins continue to come under pressure. Climate change adds further complexity and getting your irrigation right is more important than ever before.

With all farming operations, the key objective is to improve yields and quality, which is achieved through nutrition, water, genetics, and climate. Water is one of these big four that can be controlled through drip irrigation solutions like those provided by Rivulis, which deliver water and plant nutrition directly to the plant root, using less water and nutrients. The Irrigation Drip Guide includes four modules and is housed in the Rivulis Knowledge Hub.

"Decades of knowledge gathered from the combined experience of Rivulis, along with our legacy companies, Plastro, T-Systems, Roberts, Eurodrip, and NaanDanJain, we understand how to optimize drip irrigation for the best performance. In developing the Knowledge Hub, we didn't want to overwhelm farmers with unnecessary jargon. Instead, we wanted to provide the critical information that growers need, in a clear, easy-to-understand format, to get the most out of their drip irrigation system," says Matt Clift, Director of Global Product Management and Marketing.

The navigation of the Knowledge Hub has an intuitive menu and search function that allows you to discover the specific drip irrigation-related issue or technical aspect you require. It includes a range of formulas commonly required, whether it be how much water is required to meet the plant water requirements, pump considerations, irrigation scheduling, and chemical calculations for maintenance, all with both metric and US measurements.

"It is everything you wanted to know about drip irrigation but until now you got only confusing, contradicting answers so that you make the right decisions for your farming business," shares Nir Aloni, Chief Agronomist, Agritask.

If you are new to drip irrigation, you can use the Rivulis Drip Guides to understand the key determining factors in designing and deciding on what drip irrigation solution is right for you. For those already using drip irrigation the Drip Guides provide detailed information on maintenance like filtration, pressure, flow, flushing, and fertigation.

"The Drip Guides are split into 4 modules. The first module introduces drip irrigation and the 6 key considerations for the development of your system. The second module provides an in-depth overview of drip irrigation systems and components, while the third module delivers an introduction to hydraulic design and step-by-step instructions for installation and start-up. Lastly, the fourth module is focussed completely on maintenance to get the best longevity out of your system", concludes Clift.

Visit the Knowledge Hub: https://www.rivulis.com/knowledge-hub/

