NPT DESIGN CENTER NOW OPEN IN AUSTIN, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pool Tile (NPT), a national distributor of swimming pool tiles, pool finishes, hardscapes, and outdoor living products owned by Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL), is excited to announce the opening of its newest pool product design center. With nearly 30 NPT Design Centers currently located in top new pool construction and remodel markets throughout the U.S., the new Austin, TX location is poised to transform the way pools are designed and built by providing a destination for both pool builders and customers to experience products first-hand.

Located in Pflugerville at 1300 New Meister Lane, the new design center is a response to the increasing demand from individuals building or renovating their pools, as well as pool builders and subcontractors seeking a dedicated destination to offer clients a hands-on pool design experience.

"As we continue to see strong homeowner interest in building and renovating pools in the Austin market, our team is committed to supporting the local builders and contractors in creating an immersive pool design experience that helps homeowners turn a backyard vision into a reality," said Sam Lowe, General Manager for POOLCORP's Southwest Division. "We are excited to open the doors to our new NPT Design Center in Pflugerville that not only has the most expansive collection of pool tile, pool finish, and hardscapes, but also expert designers that can guide homeowners through the design selection process," Lowe added.

The pool design center offers an engaging pool design experience, with nearly 500 products on display. Guests can explore various pool tiles, pool finishes, and hardscapes in person, allowing them to curate the ideal combination of products for their backyard project.

While visitation is mostly through appointments only, expert NPT associates are onsite Monday - Friday from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm and Saturday by appointment only to guide guests through the process of choosing the products that will help bring their envisioned pool to life – from picking a pool tile based on their design style to choosing the right pool finish based on their preference for water color. Associates can also provide design guidance and educate customers on pairing elements and additional accessories – from fire bowls to furniture and outdoor kitchens – to create the ideal environment.

"POOLCORP is the proud distributor of over 200,000 products across all major brands within the swimming pool and outdoor living industry," said Kendall Large, Vice President of Marketing. "NPT is our premier brand of tile, pool finish and hardscapes for new pool construction and renovation, and we are proud of our design centers and expert associates who go beyond product delivery to ignite inspiration throughout the pool design process," Large added.

With a vision to redefine the pool building process, POOLCORP has several NPT Design Centers planned to open throughout Texas and the US next year.

Currently, the Austin NPT Design Center is hosting personalized tours for area pool builders and subcontractors, while a grand opening celebration for the new location is planned for the new year.

ABOUT NPT

NPT (National Pool Tile) is a leading innovator in the swimming pool and outdoor living industry, dedicated to transforming ordinary pool experiences into extraordinary aquatic escapes. With a rich legacy of delivering high-quality materials, including swimming pool finishes, tiles, hardscapes, and outdoor living essentials, NPT empowers homeowners, builders, and designers to create stunning and enduring outdoor spaces. Committed to excellence, NPT combines innovation, durability, and style to bring visions to life. For more information, visit nptpool.com or contact marketingservicessupport@poolcorp.com .

ABOUT POOLCORP

Pool Corporation (POOLCORP) is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. Through its distribution networks that include SCP Distributors, Superior Pool Products, Horizon Distributors and National Pool Tile, POOLCORP operates approximately 435 sales centers in North America, Europe, and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

