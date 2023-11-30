Nicklaus Children's Joins G4 Alliance to Support Medically Underserved Children Around the Globe

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital this month became a member of the Global Alliance for Surgical, Obstetric, Trauma and Anaesthesia Care (G4 Alliance), a coalition of 70-plus organizations dedicated to advocating globally for neglected surgical patients.

"At Nicklaus Children's, we have long heeded the call to support children in need of surgical support in countries with limited access to care," said Chad Perlyn, MD, President of Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, the clinical group practice of Nicklaus Children's. "Many of our clinicians have worked as part of teams to contribute to medical and surgical outreach in South and Central America, and the Caribbean. By becoming a member of the G4 Alliance, we look ahead to expanding our contributions to the global community and collaborating with other member organizations to share best practices, maximize resources, and contribute to surgical education. This focus is part of Nicklaus Children's commitment to creating a better world for children everywhere," he said.

"We are so pleased that Nicklaus Children's has joined the G4 Alliance," said Daniel Peterson, MBA, Interim Executive Director for the organization. "We have great aspirations for the amazing work that we can do together to support surgical access for children in need."

As a member of the G4 Alliance, Nicklaus Children's clinicians will participate in numerous working groups focused on advocacy, burns, disaster response, and other key aspects of surgical care. "One of the groups we are most excited to join is the Latin American and Caribbean working group," said Dr. Andrea Maggioni, Global Health Director at Nicklaus Children's. "Given our proximity to this region, it's our responsibility to partner with our neighboring colleagues to ensure every child gets the best care possible."

The G4 Alliance is coalition of associations and organizations around the world working to increase awareness, foster political will, shape policy, and mobilize resources to make access to quality, safe, timely, and affordable emergency and essential surgical, obstetric, trauma and anaesthesia (SOTA) care a global health priority and a reality for all.

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospital has about 800 attending physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed medical facility, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

