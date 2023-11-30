iFLYTEK Highlights Expanding Applications of Spark Desk at the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

HEFEI, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK showcased its latest scientific and technological achievements, including iFLYTEK Spark Desk V3.0, Spark Desk + smart industry, Spark + smart healthcare, and Spark+ smart education, at the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. Within the "Internet Promoting Digital Technology Innovation" exhibition, iFLYTEK was joined by its international peers, including IBM and Tesla.

iFLYTEK Spark Desk "AI+" applications have a lasting presence at the Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, integrating deeply with industry, education, healthcare, and urban fields. Visitors found these applications in:

The Antelope Industrial Large Model, which uses iFLYTEK Spark Desk V3.0 and other technologies to enhance production, drive digital transformation in enterprises, and facilitate the seamless integration of information technology and industry;

The iFLYTEK AI Infrared Smart Blackboard, which provides teachers and students with an audio-visual experience in traditional classroom settings using AI technology;

The iFLYHEALTH AI Assistant, an intelligent diagnosis and treatment assistant for doctors that enhances the accuracy of medical records, diagnostic reasoning, and medication prescriptions;

iFLYTEK Spark Desk Legal, a pioneering legal large model for industry and the first to align with the localization metric within the "Criteria and Methodology for Assessing Law Large Models (Trial Version)."

Visitors also interacted with iFLYTEK's personalized virtual persona function, "Spark Companion," which replicated the voice and language styles of historical characters to simulate conversations through an active question-answering feature. Users can use the function to customize their own AI companion for messaging, emails, and generating articles for work. Through iFLYTEK Spark Desk's capabilities, over 12 million users have utilized virtual assistants in multiple scenarios.

At the heart of the Wuzhen Summit's theme, iFLYTEK anticipates collaborating with internet colleagues worldwide to construct an inclusive, resilient digital world and together, build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Preceding the summit, iFLYTEK Spark Desk was included as one of the 57 achievements featured in the 2023 World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements collection, "Charm of Science and Technology," out of 246 featured at the conference.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

