Arcfield Acquires Orion Space Solutions

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Orion Space Solutions (Orion), a Colorado-based developer of end-to-end space mission capabilities and solutions.

The acquisition of Orion enhances Arcfield's space exploration and hypersonic detection and tracking capabilities for agencies in the Department of Defense (DOD) and Intelligence Community (IC) by bringing expertise in sensor and payload design, SmallSat and CubeSat spacecraft integration and manufacturing, and space mission operations and data analysis to the company.

Orion is a leader in atmospheric science, space exploration and research, and technology development. The company's key capabilities include the design, integration, and assembly of SmallSats and CubeSats, as well as the development of sensors, computational models and data products for the space and ground network domains. Orion's highly talented workforce, consisting primarily of engineers and scientists, develops novel technologies in support of our nation's space security and environmental monitoring objectives.

"Arcfield has a long history of delivering innovative solutions across the space domain, and we believe the acquisition of Orion enhances Arcfield's ability to provide next-generation space technologies in support of DOD and IC missions," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "We look forward to welcoming the Orion team into the Arcfield family and further developing our collective solutions."

"For nearly two decades, Orion has been developing space-based solutions for national security and intelligence mission challenges, built on a foundation of science," said Geoff Crowley, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Orion. "As a leader in systems engineering and integration and space and mission launch assurance, Arcfield is highly complementary to Orion, and the combination will help us expand our core capabilities and develop new, cutting-edge space-based technologies for our customers."

Dr. Crowley has joined the Arcfield executive leadership team as chief scientist and will be responsible for leading the company's space research and development efforts. Chad Fish has been named president and general manager of Orion, which will operate as the fourth business sector of Arcfield.

Latham & Watkins LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as counsel to Arcfield. Orion was advised by The Forbes M&A Group and represented by The Vaughn Law Offices, P.L.L.C. and Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar P.C.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,400 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals with more than 60 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

About Orion Space Solutions

Founded in 2005, Orion was born from a vision to apply fundamental space physics knowledge to solve real-world problems encountered in the space environment. Today, skilled in data science, artificial intelligence, space systems, and mission operations, Orion is a "New Space" mission solutions industry leader serving U.S. government agencies, universities, and research and scientific institutions. Orion turns science into data, and data into knowledge. Visit orionspace.com for more details.

