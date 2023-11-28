Vapotherm Educates over 8,000 Clinicians in Respiratory Care Month

EXETER, N.H., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress is excited to announce the participation of over 8,000 clinicians in interactive, digital based, evidence based education focused on a variety of respiratory clinical topics. The education was free to clincians in celebration of Respiratory Care Week, and continued through the month of October culminating in the American Association for Respiratory Care Congress 5-8 November.

Dr. Jessica Whittle, Chief Medical Officer at Vapotherm, shared her enthusiasm: "About 7,000 clinicians initially registered for our educational programs, and we are thrilled that even more participated as the value became more well-known. Vapotherm is committed to partnering with clinicans to provide the highest level of patient care. High-quality, readily accessible, clinical education is crucial to that mission."

Joe Army, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized his excitement: "The power of our educational platform is tremendous: our devices are in over 2,400 hospitals in the U.S., and we have over 50,000 clinicians in our Vapotherm Academy. We take immense pride in leading the respiratory industry in both innovation and education."

Dr. Whittle and Joe Army were both present at the American Association for Respiratory Care Congress to celebrate this accomplishment and educate about the HVT 2.0 system.

