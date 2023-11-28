Signing Day Sports Announces Continued Collaboration with Upcoming U.S. Army Bowl National Combine and All-Star Game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company") developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, proudly announced its continued collaboration with the U.S. Army Bowl National Combine and high school all-star game.

Branded America's Biggest Week in Football, this collaboration marks a milestone since its inception in September 2022. In December 2023, over 80 of the best high school football players in the nation will be arriving in Dallas for intensive practice sessions. The much-anticipated national combine and U.S. Army Bowl game will take place December 16-18, 2023, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the World Corporate Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, expressed enthusiasm in the following statement posted to the U.S. Army Bowl website: "We are very excited to partner with the U.S. Army to host their Bowl game at Ford Center at The Star this December. We built the venue to showcase iconic high school football games such as a game of this magnitude, and we recognize the U.S. Army's commitment not only to the DFW region, but across the country."

The Signing Day Sports app will be used by U.S. Army Bowl athletes as a marketing and branding tool to aid in the recruiting process. Over one thousand athletes will partake in an NFL-style combine, commencing with comprehensive measurements through the Signing Day Sports app, followed by educational sessions and practice. The combine events culminate on Sunday, December 17, with the official combine events and related athletes' video-verified data all housed on the app. Athletes' video resumes can then be sent to universities nationwide, offering them a head start in the recruiting process.

"We are excited to have the Signing Day Sports team run the national combine and be a major part of the biggest week in football in America," said Rich McGuinness, CEO of the U.S. Army Bowl owner/producer Goat Farm Sports. "Headed by Jeff Hecklinski, General Manager of Signing Day Sports, the entire team brings a unique expertise in college and high school football that no other game or national combine possesses."

Signing Day Sports will also play a pivotal role in the U.S. Army Bowl game on Monday, December 18. The Signing Day Sports Announcement booth will be featured prominently as participating 2024 senior athletes and their families announce their college commitments in front of a national audience. The Company will also announce, and interview, 2025 athletes invited to participate in next year's U.S. Army Bowl game.

Danny Nelson, CEO of Signing Day Sports, shares his pride in this collaboration: "It is with great pride that we are the Official National Recruiting Partner of the U.S. Army Bowl. The Company has extreme pride in our military and is humbled to be chosen to serve and educate the participating athletes and families throughout the week."

"We look forward to building on our publicity and access to hundreds of potential subscribers in December with our U.S. Army Bowl collaboration. Using our app and guidance, more qualified student athletes can easily send schools video-verified measurables, real-time combine results, and other important data, letting the athletes have complete control of their recruitment process. We also look to make the most of this collaboration with our upcoming U.S. Army Combine events throughout 2024," said Jeff Hecklinski, General Manager of Signing Day Sports.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as game day as well as training videos).

