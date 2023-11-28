No Risk, All Reward: How Expert Medical Services and Health Recovery Solutions are Revolutionizing Home-Based Care

FLORAL PARK, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Medical Services (EMS), a leading provider of home-based medical services, has announced that they have chosen Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) as their remote patient monitoring (RPM) partner. HRS is the best-in-KLAS telehealth and RPM company that now offers a Patient-First program for physician groups.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)) (PRNewswire)

"[HRS's] Patient-First program is a game-changer for physician groups..." - SVP Operations, EMS

The new Patient-First program from HRS allows physician groups to easily build and launch their RPM programs with patients without any upfront costs or resources. HRS provides the technology, logistics, clinical monitoring, billing support, and patient engagement services needed to run a successful RPM program. Physician groups only pay HRS after the patient is enrolled in the program and eligible for reimbursement by Medicare or other payors. This pay-for-performance based model significantly reduces financial risk.

By partnering with HRS, EMS will be able to offer their patients a comprehensive and convenient RPM solution that will improve their health outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and increase patient satisfaction. EMS will also benefit from an additional revenue stream for their practice and reduced operating costs.

"We are excited to work with HRS and leverage their innovative and proven RPM platform. Their Patient-First program is a game-changer for physician groups like us who want to provide the best care for our patients while growing our business," said Thomas Correa, SVP of Operations at EMS.

"HRS is thrilled to partner with EMS and help them deliver high-quality home-based medical services to their patients. Our new Patient-First program is designed to make RPM accessible and affordable for physician groups of any size and specialty. We look forward to supporting EMS in their mission to provide exceptional care to their patients," said Jason Comer, President & CFO at HRS.

About Expert Medical Services

Expert Medical Services, LLC was established nearly two decades ago with the goal of providing timely, compassionate, and equitable quality care to the home-bound patient population of New York City's 5 boroughs. Over the last 15 years, EMS has grown into a premier house call provider of over 30,000 patient encounters in the privacy and comfort of their own homes and via telehealth. Through our strategic partnerships, EMS performs a vast array of complex and innovative services in the homes of our patients. To learn more about EMS and their home-based medical services, visit emshousecall.com.

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. We pair best-in-class clinical expertise, logistics, and analysis with the industry's most advanced remote care technology platform. Our digital tools and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions and request a demo for our new Patient-First program, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Michael Gemmati

mgemmati@healthrecoverysolutions.com

561-632-7212

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)