The Event Benefited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles Members with Future Tuition Money via the Caleb Cares Foundation

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper® and University of Southern California star quarterback Caleb Williams jointly awarded two rising college Boys & Girls Clubs members with $50,000 each following a Dr Pepper® Tuition Toss event hosted by the brand and Williams' foundation, Caleb Cares . The event marked a continuation of Dr Pepper's season-long partnership with Williams and brought forth their collective passion for empowering youth.

DR PEPPER® AND USC STAR QUARTERBACK CALEB WILLIAMS HOST TUITION TOSS EVENT FOR RISING COLLEGE STUDENTS (PRNewswire)

The event was held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles - Challengers, where Caleb, through his foundation, has partnered with and frequently attends events recognizing deserving club members making an impact within the clubs and the local community. It featured a re-creation of the annual Dr Pepper® Tuition Giveaway Challenge & Contest where Boys & Girls Clubs members cheered on two of their own high school seniors. Williams coached the student members on best techniques when throwing a football, followed by the competition to see who could land the most footballs into oversized Dr Pepper® cans for the chance to win $50,000 in tuition money.

"The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program is an initiative we look forward to every year, and we're excited to have the program evolve to impact even more deserving students," said John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper® Brand Marketing. "Given our shared commitment of youth empowerment, we're honored to team up with the Caleb Cares Foundation to positively impact members of the community."

"Partnering with Dr Pepper and my own foundation, Caleb Cares, to be able to help kids with their college education has been incredibly rewarding," said Williams. "It's always important to me to align with a brand that prioritizes some of the same values I hold, as far as empowering the youth and providing opportunities to those who are looking to further their education. I'm thrilled we came together to support high school members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles through my foundation."

Kamari B. landed eight footballs in 30 seconds to win $50,000 in future tuition money from Dr Pepper® and Caleb Cares. Following the check presentation, Caleb surprised runner up Julieta R. with a $50,000 match in future tuition via Caleb Cares. The $100,000 total donation in tuition funding is the same amount awarded to each winner of the Dr Pepper® Tuition Giveaway.

Now in its 15th year, the Dr Pepper® Tuition Giveaway has provided over $17.5 million to support students' educational goals. Tune in to watch students compete live in the 2023-2024 Dr Pepper® Tuition Giveaway Challenge & Contest during the halftime of the PAC-12, Big 12, SEC, ACC, and Big 10 conference championship playoff games on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2.

Visit www.DrPepper.com/tuition/ to learn more and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com .

About Caleb Cares:

Student-Athlete and Philanthropist, Caleb Williams, has always believed deeply in helping the underdog. Through his foundation, he will dedicate energy and resources to focus on eliminating bullying, increasing mental health awareness and youth empowerment. Through strategic initiatives, events and programs Caleb hopes to help the kids who are suffering because they don't fit in. Fitting in means you're not standing out. Greatness is formed in our differences. What makes you different today will propel you tomorrow. To learn more, visit CalebCares.org and follow the foundation on Instagram and Twitter .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA): Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) was formed in 2015 by uniting clubs with a deep history of impact across the metro Los Angeles area. In 2023, two of the county's most enduring clubs—Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice (BGCV) – joined together to further deepen our collective impact. As community staples since the sixties, BGCMLA now consists of seven locations, uplifting and servicing communities such as Challengers in South Los Angeles, Bell Gardens, Watts-Willowbrook, and Venice, as well as school sites. Staffed by caring and committed professional youth development mentors, the clubs offer proven programs to bolster academic success, good character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit our website at www.bgcmla.org .

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr Pepper; Keurig Dr Pepper