SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Paycom Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom") (NYSE: PAYC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 3, 2023 and November 1, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Paycom includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paycom's Beti product led to cannibalization of the Company's services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of the Company's services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (3) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth to between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 9, 2024

Aggrieved Paycom investors only have until January 9, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

