INRIX Announces Compass, a New Mobility Intelligence Technology Powered by 20+ Years of Proprietary Data and Amazon Bedrock Generative AI

INRIX Compass leverages generative AI and INRIX's massive data lake to accurately identify transportation issues, reveal causes, and offer unprecedented predictive insights.

Utilizing Amazon Bedrock and its own deep industry expertise, INRIX can seamlessly access, analyze, and query almost 50 petabytes of diverse transportation data.

Compass will be first available in INRIX IQ Mission Control, a pioneering transportation intelligence solution.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INRIX, Inc., a global leader in transportation data and analytics, unveiled INRIX Compass, an innovative AI-powered technology to revolutionize transportation intelligence. Compass harnesses INRIX's nearly 50 petabyte data lake and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to effectively address transportation challenges, uncover underlying causes, and propose proactive solutions. This technology enhances INRIX IQ, a leading suite of cloud-based applications, by enabling easy access to actionable insights from location-based data.

INRIX Compass is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service on Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers a choice of leading foundation models and a broad set of capabilities to build generative AI applications. Through INRIX's collaboration with AWS, Compass integrates Amazon Bedrock with INRIX's proprietary cloud-based data lake and industry knowledge to train and deploy models tailored for unique mobility needs.

"Compass gives INRIX the unique ability to merge all our transportation data with a large language model to answer even the toughest spatial or location-based transportation questions," said Bryan Mistele, co-founder and CEO of INRIX. "Leveraging Amazon Bedrock, Compass will unlock new value for our customers more quickly and easily than anyone could have imagined a decade ago.

INRIX Compass transcends traditional data analytics, enabling users to easily query INRIX's wealth of transportation information to understand issues, their causes, and potential impacts. This transformative technology will significantly impact three key areas:

Rapid Identification of Complex Transportation Issues: Compass leverages vast, diverse datasets to quickly pinpoint transportation issues, providing essential insights into emerging trends and problem areas, enabling a more informed approach to traffic management.

In-depth Mobility Analysis: Compass delves into data from various sources, including vehicles, mobile devices, multi-modal systems, parking services and much more, using advanced AI to unearth core transportation challenges and enable a smarter approach.

Proactive Transportation Strategy: Merging historical and real-time data seamlessly, Compass provides in-depth insights integrated across INRIX's robust INRIX IQ suite to help cities and businesses adopt smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility strategies.

INRIX has been on the forefront of cloud computing and AI. For nearly two decades, INRIX has harnessed machine learning to deliver precise and actionable mobility data. In 2019, INRIX launched INRIX AI Traffic – an AI-based system that dramatically improved the accuracy and coverage of existing traffic systems. With the launch of Compass, INRIX again is leading the charge to harness advanced technology to improve global transportation problems. Compass will initially be available in INRIX IQ Mission Control, a pioneering transportation intelligence solution offering extensive visibility into on-road conditions through real-time and historical vehicle data. Following soon after, Compass will be integrated and rolled out across INRIX's extensive portfolio of products.

INRIX and AWS have a longstanding relationship and we share a commitment to continually innovating on behalf of our customers," said Rich Geraffo, Vice President, AWS North America. "It's exciting to see INRIX embrace the transformative opportunities of generative AI, and I am thrilled about how Amazon Bedrock enables them to further harness the power of their data platform on AWS to deliver new value to customers with Compass."

About INRIX

Since its inception in 2004, INRIX has been at the forefront of intelligent mobility solutions, transforming vast data from connected devices and vehicles into valuable insights. This innovative approach has positioned INRIX as a leader in providing data and analytics on movement patterns. INRIX's commitment to enhancing mobility encompasses making transportation smarter, safer, and more environmentally friendly. With solutions that span the entire mobility ecosystem, INRIX stands at the crossroads of technology and transportation, improving road safety, optimizing traffic signal timing, enhancing last-mile delivery, and providing market insights. Discover more at INRIX.com.

